Natoo Achieves ClimatePartner Certification for Sustainable Practices

Pet Nutrition Brand Recognized for Commitment to Carbon Measurement and Offsetting Initiatives

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Natoo is proud to officially be ClimatePartner certified thanks to the measures the company has taken within its business operations to reduce the effects of climate change.This certification offers clear insights into Natoo’s overall climate action strategy, detailing its carbon footprint, emissions reduction goals, achieved reductions, and financial investments in global climate initiatives.ClimatePartner is a corporate climate action company that was founded in 2006 with the hopes of encouraging companies to become more involved in climate change reduction and sustainability efforts.The company currently has over 6,000 clients worldwide and awards a ClimatePartner Certified label to companies who continue to take ambitious climate action and raise awareness about this topic among customers, suppliers, business partners, and the public.“As of September of this year, all of our Crunchy Biscuits and Chicken Meal Toppers proudly carry a ClimatePartner certification for Carbon Measurement and Offset,” said Fernando Maluf, VP of International Sales. “We are proud to have a 100% carbon offset product on the shelfs and hope that this certification further communicates the climate action steps our company is taking towards a greener world for future generations of pets and pet owners.”As part of Natoo’s climate action strategy, the company has tracked every carbon-emitting process to ensure a complete offset of 100% of all emissions and uses entirely green electricity in its production processes.Along with this, Natoo will continue to source 80% of their production materials regionally and ensure that half of the materials they use come from renewable resources, among other reduction measures. The ClimatePartner certification isn’t the only environmental achievement Natoo has received this year, with the company also earning the title of “Pet Sustainability Accredited Business” under the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC) in May for its outstanding environmental impact initiatives For more information on the brand and their commitment to sustainable, environmental, and conservation efforts, please visit www.NatooPetFoods.com About PremieRpetPremieRpet was the first company to produce super premium pet food in Brazil and pioneered the concept of indoor and breed-specific formulas. Natoo was developed for pet parents within the US market seeking a more natural diet for their dogs and cats. With DNA that’s rooted in innovation, they’re focused on delivering high-quality nutrition so that pets can live longer, happier lives. Their products are prepared with the finest ingredients that are carefully selected and follow strict quality standards.Natoo practices sustainability daily in their production and supply chains. The brand is also focused on conscious consumption at all levels of activity and always prioritizes animal welfare. For more information, please visit www.NatooPetFoods.com # # #Media Note: Interviews and images are available upon request.

