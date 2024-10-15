Red Clay State Park Opens New Interactive Exhibit About Cherokee People

Red Clay State Historic Park officials today opened a new interactive exhibit about the history of the Cherokee people.

Through an artificial intelligence avatar, visitors to the exhibit can ask questions about the history, culture, and significance of the park and the Trail of Tears, the displacement of thousands of people by the Indian Removal Act of 1830.

The opening of the exhibit coincided with the 27th Annual National Trail of Tears Conference and Symposium in Chattanooga, which runs through Oct 16. Yesterday, Oct. 14 was Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the United States.

“Tennessee history comes alive with exhibits like this, and we are excited to have this feature at Red Clay State Park,” said Greer Tidwell, deputy commissioner of Conservation for the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “Red Clay has a unique role among our 59 state parks, and this exhibit will be a great addition. We want all visitors to participate in the experience.”

The Red Clay State Historic Park site was the last seat of Cherokee national government before the enforcement of the Indian Removal Act of 1830 by the U.S. military. The removal resulted in most of the Cherokee people in the area being forced to emigrate west. Eleven general councils were held between 1832 and 1837. Red Clay is where the Trail of Tears began. It was at Red Clay Council Grounds that the Cherokee learned that they had lost their land.

The park is home to a natural landmark, Blue Hole Spring, which arises from beneath a limestone ledge to form a deep pool that flows into Mill Creek. The spring was used by the Cherokee for their water supply during council meetings.

Red Clay State Historic Park is at 1140 Red Clay Park Rd., Cleveland, TN.