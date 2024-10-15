Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Collection Service in Jefferson County Saturday October 19

Transitioning from an earlier scheduled event to part of recovery efforts related to Hurricane Helene, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) mobile household hazardous waste collection service will be in Jefferson County on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Tennesseans are encouraged to bring household hazardous waste – including cleaning fluids, pesticides and more – to the designated drop-off location for proper disposal. There is no cost or appointment necessary. A person does not need to live in the county to participate.

This event is specifically for individuals/households and is not available to businesses, organizations, or municipalities.

The drop-off location is the Jefferson County Landfill, 650 Grove Rd., Dandridge, and runs from 8 a.m.-noon. The contact is David Gaut at (865) 397-3544.

Household hazardous waste materials are considered flammable, toxic, reactive and/or corrosive and should not be placed with regular garbage. Typical items to dispose of include cleaning fluids, pesticides, mercury thermometers and thermostats, fluorescent lamps, lithium and button batteries, aerosols, adhesives, medications, brake fluid, paint thinner and used needles in sturdy containers. Items not accepted include ammunition, explosives, alkaline batteries, paint, electronics, and any empty containers that should be disposed in normal trash.

Very Small Quantity Generators (i.e. businesses that create hazardous waste in very small quantities) must make an appointment to schedule a time for waste drop-off, with an associated fee. Call Clean Harbors at 615-643-3170 to request a price quote and schedule an appointment.

Many counties and municipalities meet the needs of local residents by providing collection of batteries, oil, paint, antifreeze and electronic scrap – or BOPAE, as it is sometimes called. When handled correctly, these BOPAE materials are minimally hazardous, but inappropriate for collection at household hazardous waste events. Tennesseans are encouraged to contact their local city or county solid waste department to find BOPAE collection sites in their area.

When transporting materials to the site, place containers in sturdy boxes lined with newspaper or plastic to prevent spills and cross-contamination in the trunk of a car or back of a truck. Be sure to keep materials away from children and pets.

Tennessee experienced severe flooding from Hurricane Helene, resulting in loss of life and significant damage across Northeast Tennessee. TDEC staff are working closely with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, the Tennessee Association of Utility Districts, and local utilities to assess impacts and assist in recovery efforts related to repairing water/wastewater utilities and debris removal and management. TDEC has established an online Recovery Resources page here.

Guidelines for debris separation and further information about crisis cleanup from TEMA can be found here. Other resources and updates for those impacted can be found on TEMA’s dedicated Hurricane Helene webpage. The TEMA Disaster Hotline is (423) 830-2696.

For more information on TDEC’s household hazardous waste mobile collection service, call 615-741-4907 or visit this link.