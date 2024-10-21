Good Feet Holdings, LLC Announces Rebrand to Modern Performance and Recovery Brands

Rebranding Focuses on Expanding Health-Related Services and Solutions for Improved Wellness

DEL MAR, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good Feet Holdings, LLC, the holding company of leading health and wellness brands, including The Good Feet Store, ING Source, Stretch*d, and Compression Health, has announced a strategic rebrand to Modern Performance and Recovery Brands (MPRBrands). Effective October 21st, this shift reflects the company’s expanding mission to provide more comprehensive health solutions and personalized services that address performance, recovery, and pain relief for consumers worldwide.

"Our rebrand to Modern Performance and Recovery Brands underscores a deeper commitment to improving the health and wellness of our customers," said Richard Moore, President and Chief Executive Officer of MPRBrands, LLC. "We’re not just adding brands—we're growing our roster of health-related solutions that provide tangible benefits for performance, recovery, and everyday well-being. Over the past 30 years, our products and solutions have proven their transformative power, and this evolution enables us to extend our impact even further."

The transition to MPRBrands supports the company’s goal of offering holistic wellness solutions, from injury recovery to long-term health management. Headquartered at a new 16,000-square foot office in Del Mar, Modern Performance and Recovery Brands aims to offer a broader range of personalized solutions tailored to customers' needs by focusing on both proactive health measures and rehabilitation services.

"As we grow and innovate, our goal is to continue developing premium solutions that address the root causes of discomfort and pain," said Dr. Pamela Mehta, Chief Medical Officer of MPRBrands, LLC. "This rebranding allows us to integrate health-related services better and expand our product offerings to address the diverse needs of our customers. We are committed to delivering solutions that provide immediate relief and promote long-term health and wellness."

The newly branded Modern Performance and Recovery Brands will continue to emphasize the need for scientifically backed, medically relevant solutions across its suite of products, building on the legacy of The Good Feet Store and other premium health-focused brands in the portfolio.

Led by President and Chief Executive Officer Richard Moore, the executive leadership team of MPRBrands includes Chief Franchising & Legal Officer Joe Herlihy, Chief Financial Officer Khuram Bhatti, Chief Brand Officer Doug Zarkin, Chief Technology & Information Officer Dan Kelly, Chief Medical Officer Pamela Mehta, MD, Chief Strategy Officer Patrick Austin, Human Resources Director Kristina Au, President of Dr’s Own Ro Blackwood and ING Source President Josh Higgins.

About Modern Performance and Recovery Brands (MPRBrands)

Modern Performance and Recovery Brands (MPRBrands) is dedicated to improving physical well-being through personalized health solutions. With a focus on performance, recovery, and long-term wellness, MPRBrands unites a complementary ecosystem of brands including The Good Feet Store, ING Source (OS1st), Stretch*d, and Compression Health. MPRBrands serves customers globally, offering products and services that address both temporary physical challenges and ongoing health needs. We believe that health and wellness should be personal, and we are committed to delivering solutions that make a real difference in people’s lives.

For more information on MPRBrands and its portfolio of health and wellness brands, visit https://mprbrands.com/.

