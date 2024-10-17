Intelligence Factory Introduces OGAR, a Technique to Eliminate Hallucinations in AI Agents

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelligence Factory today announced the launch of OGAR (Ontology-Guided Augmented Retrieval), an AI-based data retrieval technique that redefines how organizations access and analyze complex data. Unlike conventional vector databases and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) solutions, OGAR uses an ontology-based approach to provide hallucination free, industry-specific insights, tailored for fields like healthcare, finance, and aerospace while keeping sensitive data from being sent to LLM providers such as OpenAI, where it might be compromised or used to train new models.While vector databases and RAG solutions are widely used, they often fall short in corporate settings where data complexity, accuracy, and security are paramount. Traditional RAG systems rely on keyword or vector similarity, which can lack the contextual awareness needed to retrieve nuanced information. OGAR addresses this by structuring data with domain-specific ontologies—frameworks that map relationships between industry-specific concepts and using feedback loops to detect and correct hallucinations in generative models..“Many AI solutions on the market today rely solely on vector similarity to retrieve information, but that approach can miss the mark when it comes to the complexity found in specialized industries,” said Matt Furnari, CTO of Intelligence Factory. “OGAR is different. By using an ontology-guided approach, we connect related concepts and provide deeper, more relevant insights, enabling organizations to access data that is both accurate and meaningful.”Why OGAR is Essential for Complex IndustriesOGAR’s ontology-based structure is beneficial for industries with complex data requirements:• Healthcare: OGAR enables precise access patient records, and health Data, without risking HIPAA violations by leaking that data to a third party.• Sales and Customer Support: For any company that receives or makes phone calls, OGAR can ensure the conversations stay on topic, data is extracted automatically, and can even automate many interactions.• Aerospace: OGAR streamlines access to technical documentation and legacy databases without exposing that information to The wider internet. It makes lookup of complex relationships and values simple with natural language queries.Secure, Localized AI SolutionsOGAR allows for secure on-premises deployment, ensuring data privacy and compliance in sensitive industries. “OGAR is designed to give enterprises confidence that their data is both secure and accessible,” added Matt Furnari. “By combining advanced AI with the reassurance of local installation, we’re offering a solution that meets the strict data privacy requirements of regulated industries.”Looking Ahead: Expanding OGAR’s CapabilitiesIntelligence Factory is exploring new integrations, including predictive analytics and natural language processing, to further enhance OGAR’s capabilities. These expansions will broaden the platform’s impact, optimizing data-driven decision-making across industries.About Intelligence FactoryIntelligence Factory provides AI solutions focused on advanced data retrieval and remote monitoring. With a focus on secure, industry-specific technology, Intelligence Factory helps organizations enhance data accessibility and operational efficiency.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.