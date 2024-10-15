Fulton Rose Appointed Chief Growth and Partnership Officer at Sensi

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sensi Magazine, a leader in lifestyle and wellness media, is excited to announce the appointment of Fulton Rose as the new Chief Growth and Partnership Officer. With a distinguished background in digital marketing, strategic partnerships, and leadership, Rose will lead efforts to expand Sensi’s business while strengthening key collaborations.Rose has previously held leadership roles at prominent firms like Adtaxi, where she enhanced eCommerce and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) categories, creating strategic solutions that optimize business performance. Her notable partnerships, including a collaboration with Feedonomics, expanded opportunities for large-scale digital marketing campaigns​(Adtaxi)​. At Sensi, Rose will leverage this expertise to scale the brand’s impact through data-driven strategies and creative marketing leadership.In addition to her leadership at Adtaxi, Rose served as a key executive at 46Mile, a full-service integrated marketing and advertising agency based in the heart of San Francisco. At 46Mile, Rose focused on data-driven solutions that maximize ROI, growth, sales, and leads for clients. Leveraging the agency's partnership with Hearst News, she helped clients access cutting-edge marketing tools, technologies, and extensive data-rich resources, ensuring high-impact, research-focused strategies that deliver real results."I’m honored to join Sensi Magazine and look forward to driving growth by building on its strong foundation of innovation and collaboration," Rose said.In addition to her role at Sensi, Rose is actively involved with the Cannabis Media Council, contributing to their mission of normalizing cannabis use through mainstream media. She played a pivotal part in the success of the Council’s 2023 "I’m High Right Now" campaign, which reached millions through partnerships with Hearst Newspapers ​(Cannabis Media Council.) Rose also contributed to the Full Spectrum 2024 Guidelines , setting industry standards for responsible cannabis advertising​(Cannabis Media Council).Named one of San Francisco’s top women leaders by Women We Admire, Rose is passionate about fostering growth and innovation while leading with empathy, data, and a forward-thinking approach to drive meaningful change in the media landscape.“We are thrilled to welcome Fulton Rose to the Sensi team. Her expertise in digital marketing and strategic partnerships and her proven leadership in scaling businesses will be invaluable as we continue to grow and evolve. Fulton’s passion for data-driven innovation and commitment to fostering meaningful collaborations align perfectly with our vision at Sensi Media. I am confident that she will play a key role in driving our next chapter of success.” - Ron Kolb, Founder of Sensi MediaAbout Sensi Mag: Sensi Media Group, an award-winning publishing company based in Colorado, is a leading voice in the cannabis and Plant Medicine lifestyle space, both in print and digital formats. Its flagship publication, Sensi Magazine, is renowned as an industry leader and culture curator, dedicated to fostering community connections and enhancing stakeholder engagement.Sensi Magazine has earned significant accolades, including being named a three-time 'Best Publication' at the Cannabis Business Awards. Additionally, it has been recognized for its outstanding design, securing five awards at the 2020 FMA Charlie Awards. In 2020, Sensi Magazine was honored as one of Forbes' 'Best Startup Employers in America' and included in the prestigious 2021 IRG100 alongside Fortune 100 companies, as recognized by the Institute for Real Growth.In 2024, Sensi Media Group expanded its offerings by launching a full suite of digital marketing services tailored to the rapidly evolving plant medicine sector.For more information, visit www.sensimag.com

