IRS launches 2024 Nationwide Tax Forum Online: Tax professionals can now access new online seminars

IR-2024-270, Oct. 15, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today announced the launch of the 2024 Nationwide Tax Forum Online, providing tax professionals access to 18 seminars recorded at this year's IRS Nationwide Tax Forum.

The Nationwide Tax Forum Online is a convenient way for tax professionals to stay up to date on current tax law, IRS procedures and essential topics for the upcoming tax season. Each seminar features a 50-minute interactive video presentation synchronized with PowerPoint slides, downloadable resources and full transcripts.

Tax professionals can earn continuing education (CE) credit for a fee of $29.00 per credit. Courses can also be reviewed for free.

To access the seminars, a tax professional needs to either have or create an account on the IRS Nationwide Tax Forum Online website. Instructions can be found on the FAQs tab on the website.

The following is a list of the 18 new seminars available now:

Bark and Bite: How the IRS Watchdog Protects You from Fraud and Scams. Choosing Retirement Plans in a SECURE 2.0 World. Circular 230 and the Lifecycle of a Practitioner Practicing Before the IRS. Circular 230: Professional Responsibility in Today’s Tax Practice. Digital Assets: What Tax Pros Should Know. E-Services and You. IRS Transformation and the Future Vision of the Agency. Keynote Address by Commissioner Werfel. Let’s Chat about What You Need to Know about Transcripts and How We Might Improve Them. Mastering IRS Authorizations with Forms 2848 and 8821. New Online Features for Tax Pros: Do Business Faster and Easier with IRS Online. Partnerships and Non-resident Alien Withholding. Residential Energy and Clean Vehicle Credits. Retirement Plans and IRAs: Distribution and Repayment Options Under SECURE 2.0. Steering Clear of Mistakes – A Review of Refundable Credit Eligibility Rules. Tax Law Changes for TY2024. Taxation of U.S. Citizens and Resident Aliens (Green Card Holders) Living Abroad. What Taxpayers Need to Know about Disaster Tax Relief.

The IRS Nationwide Tax Forum Online is a continuing education provider certified by the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) and the IRS Return Preparer Office.