FWC extends enrollment period for Florida Panther Payment for Ecosystem Services Pilot Program

Due to the impacts of hurricanes Milton and Helene, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has extended the application deadline for the Florida Panther Payment for Ecosystem Services Pilot Program to Oct. 31. This extension provides additional time for individuals affected by the storms to apply for the program.

Enrollment applications will be accepted until Oct. 31. Interested landowners can learn more or apply at MyFWC.com/PESpanther or contact program staff at PES@MyFWC.com.

About the Program:

This program, made possible through a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, with support from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and funding from the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida, will benefit private landowners and the panther population by providing per-acre payments for habitat conditions supporting panther conservation and landscape connectivity.

The program’s goals are intended to improve and encourage Florida panther conservation on private lands, support landowners and build partnerships, and contribute to ongoing efforts to connect landscapes essential for the growth and expansion of the Florida panther population.

Participants enrolled in the program will be provided financial and professional resources that support mutual habitat management objectives. Enrollment is competitive based on the location, amount and quality of panther habitat provided, as well as available funding. A property must be located within specific counties and meet size and habitat criteria to be eligible for the program. If candidate acreage meets the basic eligibility and priority criteria, staff will coordinate a site visit with the landowner to conduct a habitat assessment. Landowners will receive annual payments over a 3-year period for agreeing to maintain or improve the quality of the enrolled area for panthers, with opportunities for bonus payments.