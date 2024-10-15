Delivery Method: UPS Next Day Product: Drugs

Recipient: Recipient Name Mr. Richard A. Gilbert Recipient Title President Missouri Analytical Laboratories Inc 1820 Delmar Boulevard

Saint Louis, MO 63103

United States Issuing Office: Division of Pharmaceutical Quality Operations III United States Secondary Issuing Offices

Dear Mr. Gilbert:

The Food and Drug Administration has completed the evaluation of corrective actions in response to our Warning Letter (WL # 615319), dated September 30, 2021.

Based on our evaluation, it appears that you have addressed the violations contained in this Warning Letter. Future FDA inspections and regulatory activities will further assess the adequacy and sustainability of these corrections.

This letter does not relieve you or your firm from the responsibility of taking all necessary steps to assure sustained compliance with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and its implementing regulations or with other relevant legal authority.

The FDA expects you and your firm to maintain compliance and will continue to monitor your state of compliance. This letter will not preclude any future regulatory action should violations be observed during a subsequent inspection or through other means.

Sincerely,

/S/

Brian Nicholson

Compliance Officer

Division of Drug Quality I