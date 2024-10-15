Ascendo AI Joins TSIA World ENVISION Conference As a Startup Alley Sponsor at this semiannual conference, Ascendo AI

Ascendo AI is a Proud Sponsor of TSIA World Envision 2024 Meet us at Booth #K7 Ascendo AI

We're thrilled to partner with Ascendo AI at TSIA World ENVISION! Their AI-powered tech support aligns perfectly with our theme, "Reimagining the B2B Customer Lifecycle."” — John Ragsdale, Vice President of Technology Ecosystems

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ascendo AI is pleased to announce that it has joined as a sponsor for the TSIA World ENVISION conference whose theme this year is ‘Reimagining the B2B Customer Lifecycle.’ As a Startup Alley sponsor, Ascendo AI will focus on helping event attendees learn how to address their greatest Customer Support challenges.Ascendo AI is your technical service AI agent platform. Ascendo is a plug-and-play engine with deep self-learning capabilities that help support engineering teams and provide expert proactive support. Ascendo helps support 10000 products in over 161 countries with an accuracy of 1.59! Support teams using Ascendo have seen a 500% service capacity increase along with 80% deflection rates, even for complex issues. Ascendo helps agents solve issues, detect anomalies, provide knowledge intelligence, manage backlog, predict parts, and manage spare shortages. It provides fully automatic self-service to end customers with cutting-edge AI that plugs into your customer journey. For any leader of support or success, Ascendo accelerates customer experience by revealing insights from every post-sales customer interaction. The insights are across Trending issues, Knowledge intelligence, Support Experience, Employee Experience, Quality, and Voice of the Customer.Join us at TSIA World ENVISION, the premier conference for leaders in technology and services. Explore how breakthroughs in data, computing, and AI are reshaping the B2B landscape and learn how to harness these advancements to drive radical transformation within your organization.Gain exclusive access to cutting-edge research, discover proven strategies, network with peers and thought leaders, and leave equipped to reimagine your operations and create a more agile, innovative, and customer-centric future for your business.“We're thrilled to welcome Ascendo AI as a partner with TSIA. The theme for TSIA World ENVISION is, ‘Reimagining the B2B Customer Lifecycle,’ which perfectly aligns with Ascendo's innovative approach to AI-powered technical support,” said John Ragsdale, Vice President of Technology Ecosystems. “As TSIA members are seeking ways to elevate customer experiences, Ascendo's solutions, with their impressive results in increased service capacity and deflection rates, hold great promise for the future of B2B support. I encourage attendees to visit the Ascendo AI booth and explore how their technology can transform complex support operations."More information and registration for TSIA World ENVISION can be found at www.tsia.com/conference COMPANY MEDIA CONTACT: ramesh.sahu@ascendo.aiAbout Ascendo AIAscendo AI is a leading AI-Agent Technical Support platform focused on transforming customer service and support with cutting-edge solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing workflows. By leveraging advanced technology and a human-centric approach, Ascendo AI empowers organizations to accelerate efficiency, customer satisfaction, and operational performance.For more information about this update and other Ascendo AI solutions, please visit www.ascendo.ai or contact press@ascendo.ai.About TSIAThe creator of the LAER model, TSIA (Technology & Services Industry Association), is a subscription-based research and advisory firm, trusted by 40,000+ leaders in the Industrial Technology and Services, SaaS, Healthcare Technology, and Industrial Equipment industries. TSIA's global reach stretches across 96 countries, representing 80% of the top Fortune 100 tech companies. This includes tech giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, Salesforce, Cisco, and NTT Ltd. With the AI-driven TSIA Portal, free account holders can easily search and access the latest in their industry's trends, proprietary insights, and best practices to help them make career-advancing, data-driven decisions.To learn more, visit www.tsia.com

