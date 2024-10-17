Spirion and Infolock Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Comprehensive Managed DSPM

With our combined capabilities, organizations will receive a clear path to successfully protect what matters most—their sensitive data.” — Jeremy Hillman, VP of Channel Sales, Spirion

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spirion , the world’s foremost authority in data discovery, classification, and remediation, and Infolock , the leading data risk management advisory, consulting, and managed services firm, have partnered to help organizations master Data Security Posture Management ( DSPM ).This collaboration introduces a new Managed DSPM offering, combining Spirion’s best-in-class technology with Infolock's expert managed services. The Managed DSPM offering includes the implementation, configuration, integration, administration, and maintenance of Spirion’s DSPM solution, extending an organization’s data security program, optimizing technical integration, and promoting long-term resilience against data breaches and information compromise.Benefits for Customers: The Managed DSPM offering empowers organizations struggling with data sprawl, discovery, inventory, and governance challenges. Customers adopting this offering can expect:• Comprehensive visibility and control over sensitive data across their entire digital estate.• Enhanced data governance enabling precise decision-making on data access, sharing, and collaboration.• Alignment of data security strategies with business objectives, ensuring optimal product integration, utilization, and maximum ROI.Jeremy Hillman, VP of Channel Sales at Spirion, stated, “We’re thrilled to partner with Infolock to bring rapid time-to-value and measurable, lasting business impact to our customers. With our combined capabilities, organizations will receive a clear path to successfully protect what matters most—their sensitive data.”Sean Steele, Co-founder & Managing Partner of Infolock, emphasized the benefits of the Managed DSPM offering, noting, "By integrating Spirion's cutting-edge technology with our unmatched managed services, we are uniquely positioned to address the critical DSPM needs of modern enterprises. Our joint solution is designed not only to discover, classify and protect sensitive information but also to align security practices with desired business outcomes, driving real value for our clients."About SpirionIn a world that relies more and more on data, understanding and protecting it is crucial. That’s why at Spirion, we’re dedicated to helping organizations around the world protect their most sensitive information. Our mission is clear: deliver unmatched 98.5% accuracy in discovering personal, sensitive, and regulated data — no matter where it lives— and provide actionable analytics for superior visibility and measurement to protect at-risk and vital data.About InfolockFounded in 2005, Infolock is the go-to data risk management advisory, consulting, and managed services firm for security conscious organizations. With a programmatic approach, Infolock expertly manages the complex data risks of its clients, enabling organizations to achieve their strategic business objectives. Named among the “Fastest Growing Companies” on Inc. Magazine’s “Inc. 5000” list, Infolock developed DataRAMP™, a Data Risk Management Framework which empowers organizations to understand and manage data risk in the same manner as other organizational risks, such as financial, competitive, and regulatory risk. Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Infolock serves customers in the financial services, healthcare, government, educational and other highly-regulated industries around the world.

