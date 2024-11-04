Dr. Rajiv Agarwal is Seeing Patients at Modern Heart and Vascular’s Cleveland Location

Dr. Rajiv Agarwal, Cardiologist in Cleveland, TX Dr. Rajiv Agarwal, Cardiologist at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute Modern Heart and Vascular Institute

Dr. Rajiv Agarwal, a Board-Certified Cardiologist, is Seeing Patients at Modern Heart and Vascular’s Cleveland, Texas, Office

CLEVELAND, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Rajiv Agarwal , a skilled cardiovascular specialist with over 20 years of experience, is currently seeing patients at Modern Heart and Vascular ’s Cleveland, TX location every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month.Dr. Agarwal brings extensive experience in diagnosing and treating a wide range of heart conditions. His patient-centered approach ensures personalized care, with treatment plans tailored to meet the specific needs of each individual. Dr. Agarwal is dedicated to utilizing the latest medical technology and research to achieve the best possible outcomes for his patients, emphasizing collaboration and informed decision-making in managing cardiovascular health.Dr. Agarwal is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease and Cardiovascular CT. Dr. Agarwal completed his medical education at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas in 1999, followed by an internal medicine residency at UT-Houston Medical School, where he was selected as Chief Resident in Internal Medicine. He then pursued his passion for cardiology by joining the cardiovascular medicine fellowship program at UT-Houston, serving as Chief Cardiology Fellow. His training culminated in a fellowship in advanced cardiac imaging at the renowned Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Agarwal has published numerous articles, presented at national and international conferences, and contributed a chapter to a cardiac imaging textbook.His expertise includes hypertension, coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, arrhythmias, valvular heart disease, and preventive cardiology. His commitment to providing comprehensive care extends to advanced cardiovascular imaging and diagnostic testing, ensuring thorough evaluations and customized treatment strategies.Modern Heart and Vascular offers a full range of cardiovascular services, including preventive care, diagnostic testing, and innovative treatment options. The clinic’s focus on prevention helps avoid unnecessary surgeries and medications while addressing conditions such as high cholesterol, coronary artery disease, arrhythmias, and more.Dr. Agarwal’s presence at the Cleveland office enhances access to expert cardiovascular care, allowing residents to receive top-quality heart health services closer to home.For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Agarwal, please visit www.modernheartandvascular.com or call 832-644-8930. Modern Heart and Vascular remains committed to providing exceptional heart and vascular care to the community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.