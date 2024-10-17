Virtual Field Exhibits at AAO 2024 - World’s Largest Gathering of Ophthalmologists

Featuring Book Signing Event with Glaucoma Expert Dr. Constance Okeke, Author of "The Glaucoma Guidebook", on Oct. 19

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtual Field, the leader in virtual visual field testing, is showcasing its innovative testing experience at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) annual meeting, from October 18-21, 2024, in Chicago. As the largest global gathering of ophthalmologists, AAO 2024 provides a unique venue for Virtual Field to connect with eye care professionals and highlight how they can streamline workflows, optimize practice efficiency and enhance patient care.At Booth #4805, in McCormick Place, attendees can explore all aspects of Virtual Field’s highly accurate, portable, patient-friendly approach to comprehensive eye exams. This advanced experience, already adopted by thousands of eye care professionals across the U.S. and Canada, offers fast and precise visual field testing while maximizing patient comfort, particularly those with limited mobility.Book Signing EventAs part of its presence at AAO 2024, Virtual Field will host a special book signing event with renowned glaucoma specialist Dr. Constance Okeke on October 19, 2024, at 11:00 AM CT. Dr. Okeke will sign copies of her latest book, "The Glaucoma Guidebook", offering valuable insights into glaucoma management and patient education. The signing will take place at the Virtual Field Booth, #4805, where attendees can receive a complimentary signed copy and meet Dr. Okeke in person. Supplies of the book are limited to first come first serve.“Virtual Field’s participation at the AAO annual meeting underscores our dedication to the advancement of eye care and enables us to engage directly with the ophthalmology community about the challenges and opportunities they face,” said Rachel Krug, CEO of Virtual Field. “The Virtual Field experience maximizes practice efficiency and improves the patient experience. We’re also honored to host industry expert Dr. Okeke’s book signing, which will be a highlight of our AAO participation.”Learn More:About Virtual FieldSince its founding in 2018, Virtual Field has been at the forefront of innovation in virtual visual field testing, delivering an easy-to-use, portable experience for comprehensive eye exams. Trusted by thousands of eye care professionals across the U.S. and Canada, Virtual Field has facilitated over two million visual field exams, improving both patient experience and clinical outcomes.To learn more about Virtual Field, visit www.virtualfield.io and follow us on social media.

