Podcast Shares History of International Safeguards

At Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), staff members like Madalina Man are leveraging their legal expertise to address nuclear security technology and policy challenges around the world. Man had the opportunity to share her experiences on a recent podcast by the United Arab Emirates Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, an independent regulatory body focused on oversight of nuclear safety, security, and safeguards.

In “International Safeguards System: Ensuring Peaceful Use of Nuclear” (available on Spotify and YouTube), Man spoke with the hosts about the history of international safeguards systems and their role in the global nuclear nonproliferation regime.

Man, an international compliance analyst, explained that international safeguards systems have a long-standing history and an important role in the peaceful use of nuclear materials and technologies. “International safeguards are technical measures applied by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on nuclear material and activities to provide assurances that such material and activities remain in peaceful uses. The measures are underpinned by a complex and robust international legal regime that has evolved over time and that comprises agreements between states and the IAEA outlining rights and obligations.”

Man has spent a large part of her career and studies focused on security and international safeguards. She is a lawyer specializing in nuclear security and nonproliferation, with experience in public international law and treaty implementation and with the IAEA. On the podcast, she shared her experience on the Legal and Regulatory Frameworks team at PNNL.

“We have a small team of lawyers at PNNL that is focused on implementing programs related to partnerships with countries around the world. Through programs like the International Nuclear Safeguards and Engagement Program and International Nuclear Security Program, our work focuses on helping countries around the world, including countries that are developing nuclear power programs, to strengthen their legal frameworks for security and safeguards,” Man said. “We’re helping them develop legislation and regulations and thinking through the types of questions and aspects that regulators have to consider when they want to grow their capabilities.”

But the work does not stop at nuclear safeguards. Man and her colleagues are also leveraging their expertise to think ahead on emerging technologies and the evolving security landscape. “At the same time, we’re looking forward at new areas of interest in terms of public international law, like nuclear applications in space, climate security, and so on, and their impact on the international safeguards legal regime, among others,” she said.

Whatever new challenge faces the safeguards community, Man emphasized the value of maintaining safeguards role models, sharing good practices and lessons learned, and building the next generation of professionals to maintain the safe, secure, and peaceful uses of nuclear technology.

“To young professionals considering nuclear safeguards, don’t be afraid when you see the technical nature of the field. You will learn by doing—by working with nuclear experts and bringing your expertise to inform the creation of nuclear power programs, law, and policy,” Man said.

To learn more, visit https://www.pnnl.gov/legislative-and-regulatory-analysis.