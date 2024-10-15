Cybersecurity Update: Almost all services now operating in a full or modified state

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton continues to make progress in its ongoing recovery and rebuilding efforts following the cyber incident.

The City has continued to deliver the majority of core programs and services during its ongoing response to the cyber incident. Currently, almost all services are operating in a full or modified state, with more than half of the City’s services fully operational and the remaining services available through a revised or alternative process. Approximately 70 per cent of the City’s total applications have been successfully restored.

“I understand the inconvenience Hamiltonians are dealing with, and sincerely thank everyone for their continued patience and understanding. I am grateful to our City staff for their dedication as we take deliberate steps to emerge stronger and more resilient,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “We continue to take a customer-centric approach to guide our efforts in response to the cyber-attack. We still have work to do, but I am positive our approach will create enduring benefits for our community.”

Recent Service Restorations

Zoning Verification Process

The City has instituted a revised Zoning Verification Process, which is critical for applicants such as lawyers, prospective property buyers, lessees, and those requiring the certificate for municipal licensing purposes. This process allows applicants to confirm whether the intended or existing use of a property is permitted.

The revised process now offers two service levels - Regular and Express - compared to the previous four levels. As a result of increased efficiencies in the revised process, applicable fees have been reduced. Regular service (Zoning Verification Report issued within 10 business days) is $125. Express service (Zoning Verification Report issued within 5 business days) is $200.

The revised Zoning Verification Process was approved by Council in July 2024. To view the Council Report or find more information on the revised Zoning Verification Process, please visit the City’s Zoning Verification Report Application webpage.

Property Record Search

Property Record Services are now available. Property owners can request property information from the Building Division, such as Building Permits, Surveys/Site Plans, and Building Plans. Requests can be made in person at City Hall, Third Floor, 71 Main Street West.

Property Tax Calculator

The City’s Property Tax Calculator tool is now available online, providing residents, real estate agents, lawyers, and other interested parties with easy access to property tax information. Access the Property Tax Calculator.

Phone System Restoration - Virtual Phone Rollout

The City continues to make meaningful progress in its efforts to restore phones as part of a telephone system upgrade. 88 per cent of all phone extensions across the City have been upgraded and are now operational as part of the virtual phone deployment. The implementation of virtual phones allows staff to make and receive calls through their computers, driving operational efficiency.

The City remains committed to fully restoring services to either pre-cyber incident or enhanced levels. This large-scale initiative is focused on enhancing the customer experience, improving efficiency, and increasing resilience.

“With nearly all of our services back up and running in either a full or modified state, we have reached an important milestone in our build back better journey,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “Our staff continues to demonstrate their commitment to serving our community, and I am grateful for the significant efforts they are making on a daily basis.”

For the latest information and answers to frequently asked questions, visit hamilton.ca/cyberincident.