TPWD Biologists Anticipate Promising Season for Waterfowl Hunters

AUSTIN – Increased duck numbers and steady rains provide optimism for Texas waterfowl hunters gearing up for the start of the new season. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) biologists indicated that the May population survey yielded positive results for the first time in years.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) May Waterfowl Breeding Population and Habitat Survey revealed the total number of ducks increased five percent from the previous year and multiple key species showed notable gains. Mallards were up eight percent, American wigeon 55 percent, green-winged teal 20 percent and scaup 16 percent.

Conditions in the breeding grounds also improved significantly due to consistent rainfall in June and July.

“As a result of these factors, we anticipate the best duck production in many years,” said Kevin Kraai, TPWD waterfowl program leader. “Hunting success typically improves when there are plentiful juvenile birds in the flocks. With the duck season just around the corner, habitat conditions look promising for both ducks and hunters in many parts of Texas.”

Considerable amounts of habitat have recovered from last year’s extreme drought and will provide an abundance of fresh water this fall. This should attract ducks heading to Texas and create better habitat conditions for hunters this season compared to previous years.

However, an unusually warm early fall across the Central Flyway has delayed migration.

“While things can change rapidly, we remain optimistic that this warm weather pattern will shift, bringing timely cold fronts and significant rain events,” added Kraai. “I expect an above-average duck season, though it may start slowly due to the late migration of larger duck species still lingering up north.”

The special youth-only duck season along with veterans and active-duty military season occurs Oct. 19-20 in the High Plains Mallard Management Unit, followed by youth-only/active-duty military duck season Oct. 26-27 in the South Zone and Nov. 2-3 in the North Zone. Regular duck season in the High Plains Mallard Management Unit opens Oct. 26, Nov. 2 in the South Zone and Nov. 9 the North Zone.

More information regarding duck seasons and daily bag limits can be found in the Outdoor Annual.

Light and dark goose season starts Nov. 2 in the East Zone and West Zone. More information regarding goose seasons and daily bag limits can be found in the Outdoor Annual.

Kraai reminds migratory bird hunters that they need to make sure they are Harvest Information Program (HIP) certified and confirm the HIP questions are answered correctly. HIP surveys allow biologists to get an accurate sample of hunters so the USFWS can deliver harvest surveys to a subsample of hunters during the hunting season.

Hunters should purchase their new 2024-25 Texas hunting license prior to hitting the field. In addition, waterfowl hunters will also need a migratory game bird endorsement, federal duck stamp and HIP certification. It’s also required by law that hunters have proof of their completion of a hunter education course.

This past year, the Duck Stamp Modernization Act of 2023 passed into law. This act modifies provisions of the Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp, commonly referred to as the Duck Stamp, now allowing an individual to have an electronic stamp (E-stamp) on a TPWD license to be valid for the entire waterfowl hunting season rather than the previous 45 days from date of purchase. A physical Federal Duck Stamp will be mailed to each E-stamp purchaser after the hunting season between May 10 – June 30, 2025.

Hunters can find waterfowl season dates, regulations, bag limits and more on this year’s Outdoor Annual. Hunters can also access digital copies of their licenses via the Outdoor Annual and Texas Hunt & Fish apps.

Anyone hunting on Texas public hunting lands must purchase an Annual Public Hunting Permit. Texas has more than one million acres of land for public access. More information about these lands and locations can be found on the TPWD website. Hunters using public lands can complete their on-site registration via the Texas Hunt & Fish app.