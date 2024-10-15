Governor Hochul Announces Major Investments for Long Island Volunteer Firefighters' Facilities and Training

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced significant new investments in Long Island's volunteer firefighter community during an event honoring their service. Governor Hochul highlighted a series of initiatives aimed at enhancing firefighter training, facilities and mental health support, underscoring the critical role volunteer firefighters play across New York State.

“New York's firefighters serve with unparalleled bravery and dedication," Governor Hochul said. "Every day, they risk their lives to protect others, often on a volunteer basis, and today we recognize their extraordinary contributions by investing in critical resources for these heroes.”

New York State is home to more than 1,600 volunteer fire departments, with nearly 91,000 volunteer firefighters serving their communities. On Long Island, volunteers run nearly all of the 179 departments, saving local taxpayers billions of dollars each year. Governor Hochulemphasized the importance of supporting these volunteers not only through training programs but also by addressing their health and well-being.

New Funding To Support Volunteer Firefighters

$300,000 for Capital Improvements at Suffolk County Fire Academy: Governor Hochul announced $300,000 in funding for capital improvements at the Suffolk County Fire Academy. These funds will be used to upgrade training equipment, ensuring that firefighters have access to state-of-the-art facilities as they prepare to serve their communities.

$2 Million for South Floral Park Fire Department Training Center: Governor Hochul also announced nearly $2 million to expand the South Floral Park Fire Department's training center. This fire department, which transformed from a struggling unit with 20 members to a thriving organization of 51 volunteers in just a decade, will now have facilities that match its impact and service to the surrounding communities.

$3 Million for the Deer Park Volunteer Fire Department Museum: In a significant investment aimed at preserving and sharing the stories of firefighters past, present and future, Governor Hochul announced $3 million to repurpose a rundown local motel in Deer Park into a new Volunteer Fire Department Museum. This museum will not only honor the legacy of volunteer firefighters but also serve as an educational and community gathering space, inspiring future generations of local heroes.

Babylon Supervisor Rich Schaffer said, “This funding will make a real difference for our firefighters and the communities they serve. We're proud to stand with Governor Hochul in supporting our local heroes.”

Governor Hochul has consistently supported New York’s first responders, most recently launching the State's first mental health needs assessment to address the challenges they face. This initiative, part of a broader effort in partnership with SUNY New Paltz’s Institute for Disaster Mental Health and Benjamin Center, aims to enhance mental health services for firefighters, EMS workers and other public safety personnel. Additionally, the Governor has signed legislation to address mental health and addiction issues, developed a disaster mental health response team, and expanded peer-to-peer training to ensure first responders receive both the physical and emotional support they need and deserve.