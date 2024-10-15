Elephant Retreat in Chiang Mai, Committed to Ethical Elephant Care in accordance with World Animal Protection Guidelines

Welcome To The Jungle Elephant Mahout Hydrating Elephant Mahout Elephant Bathing In River Elephant Cooking Class Mahout Feeding Elephant

Elephant Retreat opens January 1, 2025, offering ethical, hands-off elephant experiences, Mahout programs, and volunteer stays in a serene mountainside setting

At Elephant Retreat, our mission is to create an ethical elephant sanctuary in Chiang Mai where elephants can roam freely, and guests can observe them as close as possible to being in the wild.” — Our focus is on ethical, hands-off experiences that put elephants first.

MAE WAQNG, CHIANG MAI, THAILAND, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elephant Retreat Elephant Sanctuary In Chiang Mai Announces Grand Opening on January 1, 2025Elephant Retreat, a groundbreaking new elephant sanctuary nestled in the serene mountains of Chiang Mai, Thailand, is thrilled to announce its grand opening on January 1, 2025. The sanctuary promises a unique, ethical approach to elephant tourism, a hands-off environment where visitors can observe elephants in their natural behaviors while learning about the vital role of their caretakers, the Mahouts.A Sanctuary with a Mission: World Animal Protection ComplianceElephant Retreat’s mission is rooted in a deep respect for animal welfare and aligns with the guidelines set by World Animal Protection. We ensure the utmost care and safety for the elephants in our care. Our sanctuary provides an environment where elephants roam freely in expansive natural surroundings, free from direct human contact, allowing them to live as closely as possible to how they would in the wild.This commitment makes Elephant Retreat's elephant sanctuary in Chiang Mai a sanctuary that tourists and volunteers can visit with the confidence that they are supporting ethical practices that prioritize the well-being of these magnificent creatures.An Educational Experience: Mahout ProgramOne of the unique features of Elephant Retreat is our Mahout Educational Program. This immersive experience allows guests to observe and learn about the profound relationship between Mahouts and their elephants. Guests will witness firsthand the daily care routine, the deep bond formed between Mahouts and elephants, and the important role the Mahouts play in safeguarding the elephants’ wellbeing.A Hands-Off ApproachAt Elephant Retreat, we take pride in providing an environment where visitors can appreciate the beauty of elephants from a respectful distance. Unlike many tourist-centric elephant experiences, we maintain a strict hands-off policy. Guests can enjoy watching elephants graze, bathe, and roam freely across the sanctuary’s lush, mountainous terrain, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for these gentle giants without intrusive interaction.Five Unique Elephant Programs DailyVisitors to Elephant Retreat can choose from five different daily programs, each designed to offer a comprehensive experience of the sanctuary’s offerings. From morning hikes with the Mahouts to observing elephants cooling off in mud baths, our programs provide a rich educational experience.Our hands-off policy is in place during all activities, ensuring that the elephants’ natural behaviors are uninterrupted while guests enjoy meaningful, observational experiences. The sanctuary is open year-round, from 08:00 to 22:00, providing flexibility for travelers to plan their visits.Volunteer Program: Stay, Learn, and ImmerseElephant Retreat also offers a Volunteer Program for those who wish to spend more time contributing to the wellbeing of the elephants. Volunteers can choose from three stay options:3-night stay7-night stay14-day stayBoth private and shared accommodation options are available, offering comfort in the heart of nature. Our entertainment area provides volunteers with a place to relax after daily activities, making it a balanced experience of work, learning, and leisure.Volunteers will assist the Mahouts in their day-to-day care routines while also enjoying the tranquility of the sanctuary’s surroundings, including meditation sessions by the river or time spent by the Mae Wang waterfall.A Breathtaking Mountainside EscapeElephant Retreat is in an idyllic mountainside location, with vast open spaces where the elephants can wander freely. The sanctuary’s location is a true escape from civilization, just 2km off the main road, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and valleys. A short hike brings guests to the Mae Wang waterfall, where the peaceful sounds of nature provide a relaxing retreat from the hustle and bustle of daily life.This natural setting enhances the experience for visitors and provides an ideal home for the elephants, where they can live without the constraints of urban environments.Working with Travel Agents WorldwideAs part of our commitment to offering ethical and immersive elephant experiences, Elephant Retreat has partnered with travel agents worldwide. These partnerships ensure that travelers from every corner of the globe can easily plan their visit to the sanctuary and enjoy a seamless and enjoyable travel experience from start to finish.Whether through independent travel or group tours organized by our trusted partners, Elephant Retreat welcomes visitors from across the globe to witness and participate in our vision of elephant conservation.Owned and Operated by a Five-Star Rated CompanyElephant Retreat is proudly owned and operated by a five-star-rated company recognized for its dedication to exceptional service and ethical tourism practices. Our commitment to excellence extends from the care of our elephants to the experience we provide for our guests. Every aspect of the sanctuary has been designed with the highest standards, ensuring a memorable and meaningful visit for all.Join Us for the Grand Opening!We invite everyone to celebrate the grand opening of Elephant Retreat on January 1, 2025. Whether you are a wildlife enthusiast, a volunteer, or simply a traveler seeking a peaceful escape, Elephant Retreat offers a unique opportunity to witness the beauty of elephants in an ethical, natural setting.For more information about Elephant Retreat or to book a visit, please call (66) 95 560-2569 or visit our website at www.elephantretreat.com

