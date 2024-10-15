Rolli Partners with National Hispanic Health Foundation to Enhance Healthcare Information Accessibility

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rolli is excited to announce a partnership with the National Hispanic Health Foundation (NHHF), a leading organization dedicated to improving the health of Hispanic communities through leadership, research, education, and community engagement. This collaboration, launching during Hispanic Heritage Month, aims to enhance the accessibility of high-quality healthcare information for the Hispanic community by leveraging Rolli’s innovative platform to connect NHHF experts with journalists.Founded with a mission to transform the health care system to address health disparities and promote health equity, NHHF provides critical resources and expertise that are invaluable to journalists covering health-related topics. By partnering with Rolli, NHHF will gain access to Rolli’s Newsroom as a Serviceplatform, which will enable its network of healthcare professionals and experts to engage more effectively with the media and contribute to the public discourse on healthcare issues impacting Hispanic communities.“This partnership with the National Hispanic Health Foundation underscores our commitment to empowering journalists with accurate and culturally relevant information,” said Nick Toso, CEO at Rolli. “By connecting NHHF’s network of experts with journalists, we aim to enhance the quality of healthcare reporting and ensure that the voices of Hispanic healthcare professionals are heard, particularly during Hispanic Heritage Month, when celebrating and elevating Hispanic contributions is especially meaningful.”“We look forward to partnering with Rolli to showcase Latino health professionals to address key topics – from prevention, treatment, and research to health careers and leadership,” said Elena Rios, MD, MSPH, MACP, President of the National Hispanic Health Foundation.Through this partnership, Rolli will provide NHHF with full access to its platform, including features such as expert profile creation and optimization, as well as media training. NHHF will work with Rolli to identify credible experts and facilitate connections with relevant healthcare organizations.This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing public health by promoting reliable, expert-driven information in media coverage. By combining Rolli’s technology with NHHF’s expertise, this partnership will enhance the representation of Hispanic healthcare professionals in media and support more informed health conversations across the United States.About Rolli:Rolli is a pioneering Newsroom as a Serviceplatform, designed to streamline and enhance the way journalists connect with experts and combat disinformation in their communities. Rolli’s mission is to empower journalists with the tools they need to produce accurate, timely, and impactful stories.About the National Hispanic Health Foundation:The National Hispanic Health Foundation (NHHF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the health care system through leadership, research, education and community outreach to improve Hispanic health equity. NHHF partners with academic institutions, healthcare providers, and community organizations across the nation.Jeanne PonsaNational Hispanic Health Foundationjponsa@nhhfx.org

