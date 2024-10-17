Jesuits Conference Chooses Bend Marketing for Conference Website Redesign Project

SOUTH BEND, IN, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bend Marketing, a leading digital agency specializing in complex web solutions, has successfully completed a major website overhaul for the Jesuits Conference of North America and Canada. The project, which spanned 12 months, involved a complete redesign and optimization of the conference’s main website, jesuits.org, as well as six individual province sites.

The Jesuits Conference, a prominent organization in the Catholic industry, approached Bend Marketing with significant challenges, including severe performance issues and an outdated design. The primary goal was to rebuild the site’s database to improve backend loading times, which were initially ranging from 9 to 12 seconds.

Key highlights of the project include:

- Dramatic Performance Improvement: The WordPress dashboard loading time was reduced from 12 seconds to just 1.5 seconds, marking an 87.5% speed increase.

- Multi-site and Multilingual Functionality: The redesigned website now efficiently manages content for the main conference and six individual provinces, supporting English, Spanish, and French languages.

- Enhanced User Experience: A modern, responsive design was implemented across all devices, improving site navigation and engagement.

- Optimized Plugin Usage: The number of plugins was significantly reduced, enhancing page load times, security, and overall website stability.

Improved Donation Capabilities: New functionalities were added to streamline the donation process, a critical feature for the organization.

Ashley Swanson, co-founder of Bend Marketing, stated, “We’re proud to have partnered with the Jesuits Conference on this transformative project. Our team’s expertise in handling complex WordPress multi-sites and performance optimization has resulted in a website that not only looks great but performs exceptionally well.”

This project showcases Bend Marketing’s ability to tackle large-scale WordPress projects, delivering significant improvements in performance, design, and functionality for complex, high-traffic websites.

About Bend Marketing

Bend Marketing is a full-service digital agency based in South Bend, Indiana, specializing in WordPress web design, development, and digital marketing solutions for businesses and organizations of all sizes.

For more information, please contact: Ashley Swanson, Bend Marketing | 574-303-2314 | ashley@bendyourmarketing.com

