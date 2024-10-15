DR. DEBORAH HEISER SELECTED AS TOP CEO & MENTOR OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Dr. Deborah Heiser honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals will be honored at their annual awards gala in 2025

Dr. Deborah Heiser, the Founder and CEO of The Mentor Project, Award-winning Researcher, Author, Adjunct Professor, and Coach, was recently selected as Top CEO and Mentor of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.

With more than two decades of experience in the industry, Deborah Heiser has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Dr. Heiser's diverse experience as a founder, speaker, researcher, and coach highlights her dedication to significantly impacting education and professional development. Through the Mentor Project, her work connects students with leading experts and bridges gaps between learning and real-world applications. Her achievements as a speaker and contributor across multiple platforms further demonstrate her commitment to sharing knowledge and empowering others. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than two decades of experience in the industry, Deborah Heiser has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Dr. Heiser's diverse experience as a founder, speaker, researcher, and coach highlights her dedication to significantly impacting education and professional development. Through the Mentor Project, her work connects students with leading experts and bridges gaps between learning and real-world applications. Her achievements as a speaker and contributor across multiple platforms further demonstrate her commitment to sharing knowledge and empowering others.The Mentor Project ignites curiosity and inspires the next generation of scientists, engineers, and innovators. Bringing leading science and technology experts directly into classrooms offers students an unparalleled opportunity to learn from those at the cutting edge of discovery. Whether it's understanding the mysteries of physics with a Tesla coil or learning the explosive fun of chemistry, these mentors make complex subjects accessible and exciting.The program's emphasis on areas like coding, cosmology, genetics, and rocket science opens up possibilities for kids of all interests and skill levels. By offering students direct access to top-tier mentors, the Mentor Project not only helps them master fundamental concepts but also fosters a deep passion for lifelong learning. This exposure nurtures the potential of future Nobel Laureates and tech innovators, helping to create a future where science and technology are integral to every child's educational journey. The project emphasizes that hands-on learning and mentorship are vital to inspiring the next generation of thinkers and problem solvers.Dr. Heiser's extensive expertise and commitment to redefining the image of aging through mentorship, coaching, and public speaking make her a powerful advocate for personal and professional growth. Her focus on transitions, especially around aging and retirement, highlights her dedication to helping individuals find meaning and purpose at every stage of life. Through her academic, editorial, and coaching roles, she continues to impact the fields of psychology, aging, and personal development.Her roles include:- Adjunct Professor of Psychology at SUNY Old Westbury- Co-Editor of *Spiritual Assessment and Interventions with Older Adults* (Routledge)- Applied Developmental Psychologist- Aging Specialist- Psychology Today Contributor- TEDx and TED Conferences Speaker- Founder of The Mentor Project- Corporate workshop leader on transition, retirement, and mentorship- Public speaker, coach, and podcast/radio host.Before embarking on her career path, Deborah Heiser earned a BA in Psychology from Purchase College, SUNY, and a PhD in Applied Developmental Psychology from Fordham University.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Heiser has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Heiser has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Additionally, Dr. Heiser has been recognized by Thinkers50 Radar 2022 and 100 Coaches.

Looking back, Dr. Heiser attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the influence of her grandparents. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.

For more information, please visit: https://mentorproject.org 