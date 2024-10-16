ODE Announces International Expansion with Stops in Jakarta and Singapore

ODE.systems expand activities to Jakarta and Singapore, empowering youth and organizations with innovative decision-making tools.

We have a longstanding tradition of frequently offering impromptu lectures and lessons, seizing every opportunity to support youth with the power of informed decision-making.” — Gordian Overschmidt

BERNAU, BRANDENBURG, GERMANY, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ODE.systems, a pioneer in decision-making technology, is excited to announce the international expansion of its educational and decision-support activities and programs, starting with visits to Jakarta and Singapore as part of the ExpansionLab, an initiative of AsiaBerlin by the Senat of Berlin . The company, known for its innovative Objectified Decision Engine (ODE) mobile app based on the unique out-of-brain visualization concept, aims to foster well-informed, transparent, and stress-free decision-making among youth and organizations worldwide.Empowering Youth and Enhancing Organizational Decision-MakingODE's mission is to support young individuals and organizations on their journey to making better, more informed decisions. The company's approach involves a bottom-up methodology integrating education and mental health to provide a comprehensive framework for personal and professional decision-making. This initiative lays the groundwork for active social participation and fosters a culture of empowerment and self-determination.The first phase of ODE's expansion focuses on empowering youth through decision education . Targeting schools, universities, and local initiatives, ODE aims to guide young individuals in making pivotal life decisions related to their careers and education. The program emphasizes choosing paths that resonate with personal goals and aspirations.Expanding to Health Care and Organizational CollaborationThe initiative extends to the health sector, where ODE's SDM (Shared Decision Making) system will be implemented to enhance doctor-patient interactions and ensure that medical decisions are made collaboratively and transparently. Furthermore, ODE is set to introduce features supporting manageable crowd decisions within organizations, serving as a risk management tool that documents and enhances decision-making.International Tour and Collaboration OpportunitiesODE will commence its international journey in Jakarta, where the team will be from October 17th, before moving to Singapore from October 27th to November 2nd. This tour is an opportunity to meet with like-minded individuals, potential collaborators, and organizations interested in adopting ODE's groundbreaking techniques."We are thrilled to bring our concept of informed decision-making to new regions and look forward to collaborating with local partners to make a significant impact," said Gordian Overschmidt, founder and CEO of ODE Systems. "This expansion of activities is not just about growing our reach; it's about creating a global community committed to better decision-making for a better future."

