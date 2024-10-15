Ready-Mix Concrete Market Outlook to Hit $704.2 billion by 2030 | At a CAGR of 4.5%

Ready-Mix Concrete Market Growth, Opportunity and Forecast, 2021-2030

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Demands:Increase in demand for versatile building materials and rise in concern toward robust construction drive the growth of the global ready-mix concrete market . Moreover, construction companies are adopting environment-friendly and cost-effective housings & buildings to ensure the highest standards and uniform quality, which in turn increased the demand for ready-mix concrete even more, thus supplementing the market growth.The global ready-mix concrete market was estimated at $448.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $704.2 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.Download Sample PDF (240 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06028 Key Segments:The global ready-mix concrete market is analyzed across type, application, mixer type, and region. Based on type, the transit mix concrete segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The shrink mix concrete segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.Based on application, the commercial & infrastructure segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global market. The residential segment, on the other hand, would also cite the fastest CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2020, garnering more than four-fifths of the global market. LAMEA, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.3% throughout the forecast period.Interested in this Report? Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06028 Top Players:The key market players analyzed in the global ready-mix concrete market report include Barney & Dickenson, Inc., CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., CRH plc, Vulcan Materials Company, Holcim Ltd., SIKA Group, Vicat SA, ACC Limited, UltraTech Cement Limited. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.Key Benefits For Stakeholders:This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the ready-mix concrete market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing ready-mix concrete market opportunity.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the ready-mix concrete market forecast.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Read More Reports:

