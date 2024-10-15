NEWS RELEASE: Nominees announced for Eighth District Court vacancy



Nominees announced for Eighth District Court vacancy

SALT LAKE CITY – The Eighth District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the Eighth District Court. The vacancy results from the retirement of Judge Clark A. McClellan on Dec. 31, 2024.

The nominees for the vacancy are: Cameron Beech, Associate/Partner, Campbell Williams Beech & Hall, Hearing and Variance Officer, Vernal City and Town of Dutch John; Sean Brian, Deputy County Attorney, Weber County Attorney’s Office; Jarell Dillman, Attorney, Uintah County Attorney’s Office; Joseph Stewart, Assistant Attorney General, Utah Attorney General’s Office; Jaymon Thomas, County Attorney, Uintah County Attorney’s Office.

Written comments can be submitted to the Eighth District Judicial Nominating Commission at judicialvacancies@utah.gov or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330. The deadline for written comments is noon Oct. 21, 2024. The Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments. After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Gov. Cox’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

