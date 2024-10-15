Artwork featuring materials from nature on display at the Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill through Jan. 22

Providence, RI— The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced today that works by three Charlestown-based artists Robin Spears Jr., Narragansett Indian Tribe citizen, his cousin, River Spears, Narragansett member, and Mikala Jackson, Kutzudika'a Paiute, Paiute Shoshone member, are currently on display in the Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill. The exhibition, Indigenous Innovations, features traditional artwork utilizing natural materials from the eastern woodland and coastal landscape.

The Opening Reception -- and an opportunity to meet the artists – will be on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., in the Atrium Gallery, first floor of the state's Administration Building, One Capitol Hill, Providence. The reception is free and open to the public.

Official Bios (provided by the artists)

Robin Spears Jr. is a hunter, fisherman and gatherer. He uses these gifts of the earth to create. He grew up in a family of stone masons and has spent more than 35 years doing the art of stonework. Lieutenant Spears is an Environmental Police Officer for the Narragansett Tribe, caring for the land and its resources. He especially enjoys working with antler, cedar, turtle shells, bone, stone, wampum and other natural materials to create dance sticks, fans, pipes, rattles and other pieces of art. He is inspired by nature, his family, and his Narragansett culture.

River Sokenun Spears, Robin's cousin, a Narragansett Tribal citizen, is a self-taught wampum jewelry artist and flint knapper. Drawing inspiration from the natural world, he gathers resources from the land to create traditional Indigenous weapons, projectile points, and jewelry that honor his heritage. Influenced by his Uncle Craig Spears Sr. and skilled craftsman Alan Hazard, River sculpts wampum into intricate pieces that tell stories of his people and culture. His passion for preserving tradition extends to flint snapping, where the crafts arrow points from flint, chert, obsidian, glass, dacite, and quartz. Currently, he is an apprentice under Spears Jr. through RISCA's Folk Art Fellowship Program.

Mikala Jackson is an indigenous 28-year-old self-taught artist. A descendent of Kutzudika'a Paiute from Mono Lake, California, as well as Paiute Shoshone from Fort McDermitt, Nevada. Her most significant inspirations come from her family and culture. Being an indigenous woman during this present time has encouraged her to explore her own identity and aims to encourage others to do the same. In 2022, she was invited to participate in the side-by-side art exhibit of Warwick center for the arts and was awarded third place. Today she continues working on her craft and often attends art markets where she sells her artwork and more.

All the artists reside in Charlestown.

Exhibit Details

What: Indigenous Innovations showcases the artwork of Robin Spears Jr. and two emerging artists. When: On display until Jan. 22; open to the public, weekdays 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Where: First floor of the state's Administration Building, One Capitol Hill, Providence. Opening Reception and Meet the Artist: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Atrium Gallery, One Capitol Hill, Providence. Free and open to the public.