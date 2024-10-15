Revolutionizing On-the-Go Printing: Portable Mini-Printer Maker Poooliprint Finds A New Home Through Website Closers

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Poooliprint , the company behind the world’s first inkless phone printer, has been successfully acquired in a deal backed by Website Closers , the world’s largest Tech and Internet-focused brokerage. Launched in March 2020, Poooliprint has redefined portable printing with its heat-based technology, allowing users to print photos, images, task lists, notes, PDFs, and more directly from their smartphones without the hassle of ink.Poooliprint's innovative thermal printers, known for their stylish design, affordability, and portability, have become essential for work, study, travel, arts and crafts projects, and more. These devices use thermal paper rolls similar to receipt printers, ensuring that prints are durable and cost-effective. The brand's commitment to quality and user-friendly design has garnered a dedicated customer base and a strong market presence.Benjamin Bardy, the founder of Poooliprint, expressed his excitement about the sale, stating, "Poooliprint was created to make printing accessible and hassle-free for everyone. I am thrilled to see how the new owners take the reins and continue to innovate and expand our vision. Their passion and expertise will undoubtedly drive Poooliprint to new heights."The acquisition was expertly mediated by Website Closers, one of the world's largest and most trusted online business brokerages. Chelsea Ricketson, the experienced broker who facilitated the deal, was crucial in ensuring a seamless and successful transaction.Commenting on the acquisition, Chelsea said, "Poooliprint has revolutionized how we think about portable printing. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for the company, and I am confident that the new owners will build on the strong foundation laid by Benjamin Bardy. Their vision for the future of Poooliprint is incredibly promising."Kerstin Washburn, the new owner, shared their enthusiasm for the future of Poooliprint: "We are honored to take over Poooliprint and continue its legacy of innovation and quality. The potential for growth in the portable printing market is immense, and we are excited to explore new opportunities and expand Poooliprint's product offerings. We look forward to serving Poooliprint's loyal customers and reaching new ones with our enhanced vision."The acquisition of Poooliprint marks a new chapter in the company's journey. With their shared vision and commitment to innovation, the new owners are poised to expand Poooliprint’s reach and continue delivering high-quality, user-friendly printing solutions.As Poooliprint moves forward under new leadership, it remains dedicated to providing customers with the best portable printing experience, ensuring that every print, from cherished photos to essential documents, is as convenient and vibrant as possible.Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction! San Antonio, TX Business Broker ContactChelsea Ricketson800-251-1559ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world’s largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

