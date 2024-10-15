Macha, Inc. and PaymentsFirst, Inc. are Set to Merge in January 2025

Strengthening the Future of Payments Together

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Macha, Inc. (“Macha”) and PaymentsFirst, Inc. (“PFI”) announced on July 29, 2024 that their respective Boards of Directors have approved a merger agreement under which the two payment associations will combine. As of October 1, 2024, this merger has been approved by the memberships from both associations.Macha's wholly-owned subsidiary, Payment Advisory Resource ("PAR"), will continue to offer audit and consulting services under the combined payment association.“As we move forward with our partnership with PFI, I want to sincerely thank each of our members. This new chapter wouldn’t be possible without your continued support. By combining our strengths, we can enhance our product offerings, foster innovation, and deliver greater value to our members,” said Mary Gilmeister, President & CEO of Macha.Rich Leary, President & CEO of PFI added, “As we step into this partnership with Macha, I want to take a moment to thank every one of our members. The road ahead is promising, and I’m grateful for their support as we enter this new chapter together.”Gilmeister will serve as the CEO and Leary will serve as the President of the resulting entity, which will be known as PaymentsFirst, Inc., as of January 1, 2025.Both the Macha and PFI teams are excited to collaborate, empowering their combined membership to make informed decisions about payments and drive future success.Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c. served as Macha's legal advisor. Adams and Reese LLP served as PFI’s legal advisor.###About MachaMacha was formed in 1975 and has more than 500 members. Macha, directly and through PAR, offers its members support on all payment systems, education, audit, risk and consulting services. www.macha.org About PFIPFI, with a history going back 50 years, was formed in 2015 by the merger of ALACHA, GACHA, SoCACHA, and TACHA and has more than 650 members. PFI offers its members support on all payment systems, education, audit, risk, and consulting services. www.paymentsfirst.org Mary Gilmeister, Macha, Inc. (800) 453-1843 mgilmeister@macha.orgRich Leary, PaymentsFirst, Inc. (866) 993-3753 rleary@paymentsfirst.org

