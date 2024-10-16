InvestaX Commits to Scaling RWA Asset Tokenization Securely with ComplyCube's AML Solutions

ComplyCube Partners with InvestaX

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ComplyCube , a global leader in Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) solutions, has partnered with InvestaX , a leading Singapore-based Tokenization SaaS platform, to bolster the platform’s KYC and compliance capabilities. This collaboration will ensure a seamless and secure onboarding process for professional investors, reinforcing InvestaX’s commitment to operational excellence and global scalability.InvestaX is at the forefront of digital asset innovation, empowering companies and asset managers to tokenize, trade, and lend real-world asset (RWA) tokens globally. With both a Capital Markets Services and a Recognized Market Operator license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), InvestaX provides a trusted gateway to global markets for institutional investors, family offices, and asset managers. As the platform continues to grow, the need for a cutting-edge, scalable compliance solution becomes paramount.To meet these needs, InvestaX selected ComplyCube for its transparent and competitive pricing, comprehensive global coverage, user-friendly API, and real-time verification capabilities. Through this partnership, InvestaX will integrate ComplyCube’s advanced verification services, including document and biometric verification, proof of address checks, and extensive AML screening. These services will enable InvestaX to enhance its compliance infrastructure while delivering a superior user experience.Nishtha Pandey, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer / Partner of InvestaX, expressed excitement about the partnership: “We are thrilled to partner with ComplyCube to enhance our compliance and KYC processes at InvestaX. This collaboration ensures that we continue to meet the highest regulatory standards while providing our users with a seamless and secure onboarding experience. By integrating ComplyCube’s advanced verification technology, we strengthen our commitment to operational efficiency and global scalability, empowering us to better serve our growing base of professional investors.”The integration of ComplyCube’s real-time verification technology enables InvestaX to onboard users more quickly while maintaining the highest levels of security and compliance. InvestaX can now efficiently process complex regulatory checks, ensuring full compliance with international regulations across multiple jurisdictions.Dr. Tarek Nechma, CEO of ComplyCube, commented, “Our partnership with InvestaX showcases the power of innovative compliance technology in the rapidly evolving digital asset space. By integrating our advanced KYC and AML solutions, InvestaX can continue to lead the way in tokenization while maintaining trust, security, and transparency. We are proud to support InvestaX’s vision of transforming global markets through digital asset tokenization.”ComplyCube’s document and biometric verification, proof of address check, and extensive AML screening are vital to InvestaX’s ability to scale globally while adhering to strict regulatory requirements. This partnership not only strengthens InvestaX’s compliance framework but also reinforces its position as a leader in digital asset tokenization and real-world asset trading."We’re proud to enhance InvestaX’s platform with our real-time KYC and AML solutions," added Harry Varatharasan, Chief Product Officer at ComplyCube. "This partnership goes beyond compliance, focusing on creating a frictionless experience for investors that seamlessly combines security, efficiency, and trust on a global scale.”About ComplyCubeComplyCube is a global leader in Identity Verification (IDV), Anti-Money Laundering, and Know Your Customer compliance solutions. With flexible and robust SDKs and APIs, ComplyCube’s solutions are trusted by companies across industries to navigate complex compliance requirements. The company is ISO-certified and committed to helping businesses enhance client acquisition and meet evolving regulatory demands.Official Website: https://www.complycube.com/en/ X: https://x.com/ComplyCube LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/complycube About InvestaXInvestaX is a pioneering Tokenization SaaS platform licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), providing companies and asset managers with the ability to tokenize, trade, and lend real-world asset tokens on a global scale. With a Capital Markets Services license and a Recognized Market Operator license, InvestaX is a trusted gateway to global markets, offering cutting-edge solutions for institutional investors, family offices, and asset managers.Official Website: https://www.investax.io X: https://x.com/investax LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/investax/

