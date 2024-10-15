AGAT Launches BusinessGPT Private AI Data Analysis

Private AI Data Analysis

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BusinessGPT is transforming the world of data analysis with its cutting-edge AI-powered Data Analysis Module. Designed to simplify complex data processing and deliver actionable insights, this new solution empowers businesses of all sizes to leverage advanced analytics without the need for technical expertise—all while ensuring the highest levels of data security.Private AI Data Analysis for Smarter, Easier InsightsBusinessGPT’s new Data Analysis Module enables users to analyze large datasets, generate reports, and visualize trends—all through simple, natural language inputs. By harnessing the power of AI Agents, even non-technical users can quickly and effectively extract insights from business data such as ERP and CRM systems, without exposing sensitive information.“BusinessGPT is bridging the gap between complex data analysis and business users who may not have a technical background,” said Yoav Crombie, CEO at AGAT Software, “Our solution ensures that businesses can extract valuable insights without compromising on data privacy.”Key features include:• AI-Driven Data Analysis: Uncover deeper insights and patterns that traditional analysis methods may miss.• Natural Language Processing (NLP): Ask questions in plain language, and let the AI handle the complex data operations.• Data Security: Keep your data within your own cloud or on-premises environment, ensuring complete privacy during analysis.• Data Visualization: Automatically generate charts and reports to easily visualize trends and outcomes.• Data Integration: Seamlessly connect to a variety of data sources for comprehensive business intelligence.The advantages of AI Data analysis over Knowledge AI chatbotsUnlike knowledge AI chatbots like ChatGPT, which excel at conversational AI, BusinessGPT’s AI Agents are purpose-built for in-depth, secure data analysis. These AI Agents integrate directly with your company data such as databases, Excel, and Documents, providing tailored insights and actionable results while maintaining a strict focus on data security and compliance.About BusinessGPT by AGAT SoftwareBusinessGPT is an innovative AI Security and governance solution developed by AGAT Software, which has over a decade of experience providing real-time compliance and security solutions for unified communication platforms. AGAT Software has earned the trust of more than 25 Fortune 500 companies worldwide.BusinessGPT emerged with a singular focus: empowering organizations to embrace the transformative power of Generative AI while ensuring its safe, secure, and responsible use.Our mission is to equip businesses with the ability to benefit from gaining data insights and improving productivity while ensuring security and governance.

