Netherlands Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka Reveals First Round of Gold Sponsors　

NETHERLANDS, October 15 - News item | 15-10-2024 | 10:27

AkzoNobel and Randstad partner up on “Common Ground” in Japan-Netherlands Business Cooperation. The Kingdom of the Netherlands has announced that AkzoNobel and Randstad will become Gold Sponsors for the Netherlands Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka Japan. The announcement was made during an event held at the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Tokyo, Japan on October 4, 2024. Hiroaki Takahashi, Country sales manager of Automotive and Specialty Coatings at AkzoNobel Japan, and Jos Schut, CHRO Randstad, were invited there on behalf of Marc Kuipers, Commissioner General for the Netherlands at Expo 2025 Osaka. At the Embassy, Aino Jansen, Project Director Expo 2025 Osaka, shared the pavilion's vision, program, and an overview of sponsorship packages. At the same event, Philips was also announced as a Silver Sponsor for the Netherlands Pavilion.

The Netherlands is very proud to participate in the Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai Japan, to be held from 13 April to 13 October 2025. With its participation theme “Common Ground,” The Netherlands aims to showcase Dutch innovative solutions in areas such as the energy transition. During Expo 2025, the pavilion intends to provide “Common Ground”: a meeting place for businesses, knowledge institutions, governments and (cultural) organizations to bring together different perspectives and expertise in order to find collective solutions to global challenges.

Marc Kuipers, Commissioner General for the Netherlands at Expo 2025 Osaka

“I am delighted to announce our partners, including two Gold Sponsors, for the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025. These partnerships represent a crucial step in deepening business and cultural ties between the Netherlands and Japan,” says Mr. Kuipers, “Together with AkzoNobel, Randstad, and Philips, we are excited to work under the theme of 'Common Ground', advancing our shared vision and collaboration towards a sustainable future.”

Kaj van Alem, President of AkzoNobel Japan and Global Director for AkzoNobel’s Wood Coatings business

“AkzoNobel is excited to be involved in this incredible initiative at the Osaka World Expo as part of our commitment to a better future. The event will be a tremendous global stage that represents a perfect opportunity for AkzoNobel in Japan, to showcase its extensive portfolio of sustainability-driven innovative solutions.”

Kajetan Slonina, Chairman and CEO, Randstad K.K. / Chief Executive, APAC, Randstad Jos Schut, CHRO, Randstad K.K.& APAC, Randstad

“We are pleased for Randstad to be able to participate in the EXPO 2025 Netherlands Pavilion as a supporting company. Randstad originated in the Netherlands, the country which influenced the way we work. At Randstad we aim to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. We are committed to actively contributing to the creation of a sustainable and better future. We contribute to global society's needs by promoting fair labor markets, realizing fairness in the workplace, and through the green transition. The Common Ground concept advocated by the Netherlands Pavilion is a vision and a shared mission. We are aligned with this vision, aiming to create a society where everyone can find meaningful and rewarding work, develop the skills they need, and work with vitality as their true selves. We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to meet you on Common Ground and embark on this journey together.”

Sponsorships

The Netherlands Pavilion is still accepting applications from companies and organizations interested in becoming sponsors, as well as organizing events in the event space within the pavilion.

Event space at the Netherlands pavilion available for rent

The event space within the Netherlands Pavilion will be available for external organizations to rent during the Expo.

Details regarding the sponsor packages and event space rental can be found here: https://nlexpo2025.nl/en/organize-event

For more information of the Netherlands participation and the Road2Osaka at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, visit www.nlexpo2025.nl | www.orandaexpo2025.nl