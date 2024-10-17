Inspired Corporate Travel Expands into USA, Offering a Human Touch in an Increasingly Automated Industry

Inspiration at 30 000 ft, the magic of travel.

Nominated for the World's Leading Travel Management Company, Canadian Inspired Corporate Travel expands into the US market

“We’ve seen technology replace the human element in travel, but that’s not what many businesses want or need” — Danielle Riddle, CEO, Inspired Corporate Travel

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where corporate travel has increasingly turned to automation, AI and chatbots, Inspired Corporate Travel is bringing back the human touch, expanding into the US market with a new headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. Nominated for the prestigious “World’s Leading Travel Management Agency” by the World Travel Awards (the ‘Oscars’ for the travel industry, The award-winning travel management company will deliver personalized, high-touch service that many businesses feel has been lost in the industry.Inspired Corporate Travel is forging a different path, one that goes against the trend of automation. Each client is assigned a dedicated travel agent, acting as their single point of contact. This personalized approach guarantees consistency, focused attention, and a deep understanding of each client’s unique travel needs—qualities often lost when algorithms and chatbots take over.“We’ve seen technology replace the human element in travel, but that’s not what many businesses want or need,” says Danielle Riddle, CEO of Inspired Corporate Travel. “We offer something different: a premium, human-first experience that helps businesses navigate their travel needs seamlessly and with confidence.”Operating Without Borders: A North American ApproachInspired Corporate Travel offers seamless support across North America with our decentralized staffing model. Agents are available from 9 AM Atlantic to 5 PM Pacific, ensuring businesses receive attentive, personalized service throughout the day, no matter where they are.For added peace of mind, our 24/7 emergency support line is managed by senior in- house agents with years of expertise, providing immediate help when it’s needed most, without relying on outsourced call centers.Inspired Corporate Travel has spent over 15 years serving clients across a wide range of industries, including energy, healthcare, and manufacturing, managing complex travel needs. Alongside our corporate travel expertise, we’ve developed tailored group travel solutions, specializing in services such as:• Corporate and Executive Retreat Travel• Government Travel for Federal, State, and Local Agencies• Sports Travel for schools, colleges, and professional teams• Collegiate Travel Management for educational institutions“We’ve handled it all,” says Riddle. “From small businesses to global enterprises, we’ve mastered the art of navigating complex travel needs and turning them into seamless, stress-free experiences.”Inspired Corporate Travel provides services that go beyond booking flights:• Dedicated Travel Agents ensuring a seamless experience• 24/7 In-House Support, with no reliance on automated or overseas call centers• Supplier Relations are actively managed on your behalf, ensuring strong RoIIn a time where automation seems to be the norm, Inspired Corporate Travel knows that the human touch can never truly be replaced.About Inspired Corporate TravelAt Inspired Corporate Travel, we do things differently. We exist because we’re passionate about taking the stress out of business travel, allowing our clients to focus on what truly matters. Our approach is simple: put people first, always. Each trip is handled with care, attention to detail and a personal touch. For over a decade, we’ve been driven by the belief that the best service comes from genuine connections with our clients, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. Travel should inspire, and we’re here to make sure it does.For more information about Inspired Corporate Travel, visit: https://www.inspiredtravelgroup.ca/ For media inquiries, contact: Publicist, Joey Gill+ 1 416 556 0675 joey@hiconcept.ca

