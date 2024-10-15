13 Years of Empowering Patients: Annual Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day Planned for Oct. 16

The breast cancer loop remains open until a woman is informed of the full spectrum of breast reconstruction options.

Arlington Heights, Ill, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) in partnership with The Plastic Surgery Foundation (PSF) proudly announces the 13th annual Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day USA (BRA Day) on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Breast cancer can be a devastating disease that affects 1 in 8 women in the United States. The choice to undergo breast reconstruction following mastectomy or lumpectomy is a personal one, and every woman should be aware of her options. BRA Day seeks to raise awareness about the full spectrum of breast reconstruction options available to patients and promote access to vital information through education, events and fundraising activities.

The path forward for many women after being diagnosed with breast cancer can seem uncertain or overwhelming. Understanding available options for breast reconstruction is crucial to making informed decisions and ensuring a complete recovery. While many breast reconstruction patients opt for breast implants, a range of alternatives exist that include “going flat,” using a bra prosthesis or building new breasts using the patient’s own tissue.

Studies show breast reconstruction significantly improves patients' quality of life by enhancing their psychological, social and sexual well-being after breast cancer surgery. It is essential that patients receive accurate and comprehensive information to empower them to reclaim their bodies in a way that aligns with their personal goals. BRA Day is dedicated to increasing awareness and ensuring access to all reconstruction options, giving patients the knowledge and confidence to make choices that best suit their individual needs.

"Breast reconstruction is not just a medical procedure,” said Alan Matarasso, MD, president of The Plastic Surgery Foundation. “It’s an integral part of the healing journey for many women after breast cancer. Our goal with BRA Day is to ensure that every woman is educated about her reconstructive options, so she can make the decision that is right for her body and her future. We want to give patients the resources they need to regain their confidence and sense of self by increasing awareness."

BRA Day is a movement that seeks to reduce patient barriers to education and access to care. BRA Day events on Oct. 16 across the country are designed to help close the information gap and ensure every woman is aware of her options. BRA Day efforts strive to inform patients, families, caregivers and media that the breast cancer loop remains open until a woman is aware of all her breast reconstruction options.

Every patient deserves to learn about the full complement of breast reconstruction options at the time of diagnosis. In fact, the two main reasons women do not undergo breast reconstruction are because they are not referred to plastic surgeons and are not informed of their reconstructive options. Breast reconstruction is part of a comprehensive team approach and treatment for breast cancer patients.

Members of this team of specialists are plastic surgeons, oncologists, radiologists, general surgeons, breast surgeons, pathologists, radiation oncologists, geneticists, nurses, patient care coordinators and more. Their collective insights guarantee that patients are not only aware of, but also have access to, a full range of reconstructive procedures, with decisions based on consensus among the team and ultimately the patient. Integral to this cohesive team approach are frequent meetings to discuss each patient and her individualized treatment plan.

"Every woman deserves the right to choose what happens to her body after breast cancer surgery and having access to information regarding the full complement of reconstructive options is the first step in that journey," said Lynn Damitz, MD, ASPS Board Vice President of Health Policy & Advocacy. "Through BRA Day we emphasize the importance of a team approach to care in which specialists collaborate with the patient, so they can make personalized, informed decisions. We must continue to advocate for better access and awareness, in addition to ensuring that every woman feels supported in her unique choice.”

Funds raised during BRA Day events support research and grants to improve breast reconstruction outcomes. In 2024, the BRA Campaign has raised more than $120,000 thanks to the generous support of Gold sponsor Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company; Silver sponsor CareCredit; and Bronze sponsor Integra Foundation along with many regional and local events. These contributions to the National BRA Fund support vital research, charitable giving and awareness grants.

Fundraising continues throughout the month thanks to the CareCredit donation program. CareCredit will donate $1 to the Breast Reconstruction Awareness campaign every time a CareCredit cardholder purchases $200 or more on their card with an ASPS-member surgeon in the CareCredit network during October. Additionally, the Breast Reconstruction Awareness 5K, held in San Diego, Calif., during Plastic Surgery The Meeting 2024, was another key event contributing to the cause.

ASPS and The PSF launched the Breast Reconstruction Awareness Campaign and the annual BRA Day USA in 2012. The inaugural BRA Day started in Canada in 2011. For more information on breast reconstruction, visit http://www.breastreconusa.org. Become educated and help educate others about the availability of and access to breast reconstruction and why all women deserve a team approach to breast cancer treatment.

