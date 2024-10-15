THE EUROPEAN PROJECT "THE EU FAB 6" KICKS OFF WITH AN EXCLUSIVE DINNER IN LONDON 

Gala dinner Frescobaldi Gala dinner Frescobaldi 2

The event inaugurates a series of initiatives to promote PDO and PGI deli meats and wines in the UK and Switzerland

ROMA, ITALY, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tartare of Mortadella Bologna PGI with fondue of stracchino and pistachio crumble, risotto with Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO and Parmesan, and Wellington of Cotechino Modena PGI paired with quality European wines from France, Spain and Italy. These are just a few of the refined creations presented by chef Andrea Longoni of the London-based Frescobaldi restaurant, which delighted 80 guests attending the launch dinner for the European project "The EU Fab 6". Attendees included journalists, food industry professionals, and members of the Guild of Food Writers, who were captivated by the quality and originality of the gastronomic offerings, immersing themselves in a unique experience dedicated to the flavors of Europe's PDO and PGI products.The evening wasn’t just a celebration of Europe's finest deli meats but also of its exceptional wines. Sommelier Peter Ferguson, winner of the prestigious Best Sommelier of the Year Award in 2022, guided guests through a sensory journey, illustrating the unique characteristics of the menu, designed to highlight the versatility and excellence of European deli meats and wines. Ferguson expertly paired each dish with wines such as French Cadillac Côtes de Bordeaux AOC wines, Italian Montepulciano d'Abruzzo DOC wines, and Spanish Garnacha wines from Campo de Borja, Cariñena, Calatayud and Terra Alta PDO, showcasing how these European wines complement the complexity of the deli meats while enhancing the overall dining experience.“We finally had the opportunity to meet the best of the press and opinion leaders to directly discuss the project," said the representative of the project leader Gianluigi Ligasacchi, Director of the Italian Consortia for Mortadella Bologna PGI (project leader), Cacciatore Italiano PDO (partner), and Zampone and Cotechino Modena PGI (partner). "It was a prestigious occasion for mutual exchange and enrichment, and we are confident that this is just the beginning of a fruitful project to promote the quality and tradition of our products to the UK and Swiss markets."The evening, presented by Jane Cook, member of the renowned Guild of Food Writers, the leading professional organization for food writers, editors, and journalists in the UK, marked a pivotal moment for establishing future connections between the project and the Guild. These collaborations will continue over time, marking a shared commitment to promoting European agri-food excellence.The event officially kicked off the activities of The EU Fab 6 project, which also included a wines roadshow in London yesterday and another one today in Cardiff. These events are designed to create networking and collaboration opportunities between consortium producers and local operators, enabling direct dialogue between key players in the European agri-food chain and the UK market.The EU Fab 6 project, co-financed by the European Union, aims to promote PDO and PGI excellence in two key markets: the UK and Switzerland. Both are characterized by increasingly sophisticated consumers and a growing demand for certified quality agri-food products.Over the next three years, numerous activities will be organized, including educational events, tastings in wine shops and specialty stores, and an innovative sound marketing campaign, allowing consumers to discover the unique features of deli meats and wines from the participating consortia:• The Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna (Italy) – project leader• The Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano (Italy)• The Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena PGI (Italy)• ODG des Premières Côtes de Bordeaux et Cadillac (France)• The Asociación para la Promoción del vino de Garnacha – Garnacha Origen (Spain)• The Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo (Italy)These products represent the best of Europe's agri-food heritage, expressions of unique territories and centuries-old traditions that guarantee quality and authenticity through the PDO and PGI labels.Follow us on our social media channels to stay updated on upcoming initiatives:Facebook @theeufab6uk, Instagram @theeufab6.uk and YouTube @TheEUFab6

