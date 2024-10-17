Introducing the Recordable Book Buddy: A Screen-Free Solution for Strengthening Family Bonds and Childhood Literacy

Books vs screens: how to minimize technological impact on child development

At a time when digital devices dominate family interactions, comes an alternative designed to refocus children’s attention on the magic of physical books.

Books shouldn’t just be something kids scroll through on a device—they should be experienced with all the senses.” — Zephyrus White of Read To Me

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where digital devices dominate family interactions, Read To Me proudly launches the Recordable Book Buddy , a unique, screen-free alternative designed to refocus children’s attention on the magic of physical books while fostering deep, personal connections between loved ones. This innovative device offers parents, grandparents, and caregivers a way to engage with children through the timeless tradition of reading aloud—even when they can’t be together—without relying on apps or other screen-based solutions.Minimizing Screen Time for a Healthier ChildhoodAs concerns over excessive screen time for young children grow, pediatricians and child development experts continue to emphasize the benefits of reducing digital consumption. Prolonged exposure to screens has been linked to issues like disrupted sleep, reduced attention spans, and less time spent engaging in critical developmental activities like reading and imaginative play. (see study: Effects of Excessive Screen Time on Child Development ) The Recordable Book Buddy was created as a direct response to these concerns, offering a screen-free experience that enhances literacy skills and strengthens emotional bonds.“The idea started with my Grandma,” says co-founder Zephyrus White. “When I was little she would record herself reading books on cassette tapes and send them to me. I wanted everyone to be able to experience that joy and hold onto those precious memories. With so much focus on screens these days, we wanted to offer an alternative that brings children back to the tactile joy of turning pages and hearing a loved one’s voice. Books shouldn’t just be something kids scroll through on a device—they should be experienced with all the senses. The Recordable Book Buddy ensures that even when loved ones can’t be there in person, story time remains special and distraction-free.”How the Recordable Book Buddy WorksUsing the Book Buddy is as easy as pressing a button, recording a book, and attaching the Book Buddy to that book. The device is designed to be compatible with a wide range of children’s books, from board books to classic picture books. This versatility means families can use the Book Buddy with their child’s favorite stories.Arden Ariel, co-founder, mom, and former U.S. Navy engineer explains, “We designed this device to keep the focus on the physical book and the connection between the child and the reader. Our goal was to create a tool that reinforces the importance of reading aloud, while offering a screen-free option in today’s technology-saturated world.”Screen-Free Learning and BondingThe benefits of reading aloud to children are well-documented. It promotes early literacy, fosters a love of learning, and creates an emotional connection between the reader and the child. The Recordable Book Buddy builds on these benefits by removing the distraction of screens and helping children refocus on the physical book in front of them.Ideal for Busy Families, Military Parents, and GrandparentsIn today’s fast-paced world, it’s easy for family interactions to get lost in the shuffle. The Recordable Book Buddy offers a tangible way for military parents, working professionals, and distant relatives to maintain a meaningful presence in their child’s life. Unlike video chats or digital apps that demand constant screen interaction, the Recordable Book Buddy puts the focus squarely on the story—and the bond created through reading.“This is a tool that prioritizes a child’s development and well-being,” says Arden Ariel. “It’s a way to build lasting memories, create bedtime rituals, and remind children that they’re loved, even when you can’t be there in person.”AvailabilityThe Book Buddy is available at RecordableBookBuddy.com , hundreds of bookstores across the United States, and online marketplaces worldwide. Each unit comes with easy-to-follow instructions to ensure families can create cherished story time memories for years to come.

