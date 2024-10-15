Minister Dion George: First 100 Days in Office

Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr Narend Singh,

Deputy Minister Singh and I welcome and thank you for joining us as we mark and reflect on the first 100 Days in office. Before we commence, Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts has tendered an apology for her absence at today’s media briefing as she attends to other pressing parliamentary duties.

Last week we marked the first 100 days of the Government of National Unity (GNU), which came into effect on 3 July 2024.

Today, we are going to share how our combined efforts are contributing to environmental stewardship and socio-economic development throughout South Africa. The Department has been hard at work laying the foundation for a sustainable future to the benefit of all South Africans, and I am grateful to share some of these milestones today.

When I assumed the role of Minister, I was energised by the responsibility entrusted to me. Stepping into this position during the formative days of the GNU has provided me with a unique opportunity to contribute to South Africa’s vision for sustainable development and inclusive growth. These initial months have been a period of intense learning and engagement and allowed me to gain an understanding of the complexities and opportunities that lie ahead.

Our department plays a crucial and unique role in shaping South Africa's future, both within our borders, and also within an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape. In this regard, the management and conservation of our country's rich biodiversity are essential not only for environmental sustainability but also for economic growth, social well-being and the preservation of our natural heritage. Through ensuring clean air and water, promoting sustainable use of natural resources, and supporting industries such as tourism and agriculture that rely on a healthy environment, the work we do touches the lives of every South African.

While our international engagements have been both enlightening and impactful, the true measure of our success lies in how we translate global commitments into tangible actions within our own borders. It is here at home where we can make the most immediate and meaningful difference in the lives of South Africans. Today, I want to shift our focus to what we have termed the “Big 6 Priorities” for the Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment portfolio in the 7th Administration.

Each of these priorities are designed to address the most pressing environmental complexities we face and to harness the opportunities that lie within our rich natural heritage to stimulate socio-economic development. Allow me to briefly introduce them:

Climate change is a global existential crisis, and we need to tackle it, head on. On the 23rd of July 2024, President Ramaphosa signed the highly anticipated Climate Change Bill into law. This expansive piece of legislation is designed to define, manage, monitor, and implement South Africa’s response to climate change. It positions South Africa as playing a defining role in Africa’s response to this global situation.

Since its enactment, the Department has made significant progress in implementing the Climate Change Act; including:

Developing a detailed timeline for the rollout and implementation of the Act. Through our Climate Change and Air Quality Branch, we will oversee the implementation of the Act's provisions across all levels of government.

Engaging regularly with stakeholders and participating in the Presidential Climate Change Commission Meetings.

Initiating collaborations with educational institutions to incorporate climate education into curricula to ensure that the next generation is informed and empowered to tackle climate change.

Our commitment to combating climate change extends beyond our borders, as we actively participate in international forums to strengthen global climate actions and financing.

In August, I attended the BASIC Ministerial Meeting on Climate Change in Wuhan, China. Alongside environment ministers from across the world, we discussed efforts to strengthen climate actions and financing. We reaffirmed our commitment to the Paris Agreement and emphasized the need for developed countries to fulfil their obligations regarding financial support and technology transfer to developing nations.

In September, I participated in the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment in Abidjan where I met other African environment ministers. We focused on critical issues such as land degradation, desertification, and drought. The conference provided a platform to collaborate on enhancing resource mobilisation, ecosystem restoration, and sustainable development across the continent.

At the United Nations General Assembly in New York, I had the opportunity to present South Africa's environmental goals, and accompanied President Ramaphosa to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange — a symbolic gesture signalling that South Africa is open for business.

South Africa will be President of the G20 next year and I now chair the Climate and Sustainability working group, having taken over from the Brazilian Environment Minister. Our upcoming role presents a unique opportunity to showcase South Africa for eco-tourism opportunities.

Most recently, I attended the Pre-COP event which took place from 10-11 October in Baku, Azerbaijan. Pre-COP29 brings together ministers to discuss the key political aspects of the negotiations, find solutions to outstanding issues and set the tone for the upcoming COP29.

I am also honoured to have been appointed, alongside my Norwegian counterpart, Mr. Tore Onshuus Sandvik, as the Ministerial Pair who will steer informal consultations on mitigation before and during COP29. I believe that our appointment is indicative of the country’s long-standing leadership role at the international multi-lateral climate negotiations in ensuring the voices of developing countries are well reflected in the multilateral deliberations, and our national level leadership to implement Just Transitions.

Our second ambitious undertaking is what we refer to as the ‘Kruger-Kirstenbosch-iSimangaliso Icon Status Strategy’ or ‘KISS’ in short. This programme is focused on reforming each of these iconic sites — amongst all their contemporaries — into world-class destinations that set new standards for conservation, education, and sustainable tourism.

Throughout the 7th Administration we will reimagine each of our botanical and zoological gardens of the future. It will involve integrating cutting-edge technologies, enhancing visitor experiences, and implementing innovative conservation practices. By modernising infrastructure and embracing digital innovations, we aim to transform these destinations into more accessible and engaging experiences for all visitors, both local and international.

Elevating these iconic sites will inspire a deeper appreciation for our environment and reinforce South Africa's leadership in global conservation initiatives.

However, the transformation of these sites will span beyond environmental stewardship and into economic development. The KISS initiative will aim to create new jobs in the green economy and provide opportunities in fields such as environmental science, sustainable tourism, and wildlife management. By investing in training and capacity-building programs, we will empower local communities and foster inclusive growth from the ground up.

Moreover, as South Africa prepares to assume the G20 Presidency next year, we see a unique opportunity to showcase these world-class sites on the global stage. We plan to host key G20 meetings and international conferences at locations like Kirstenbosch and the Kruger National Park, which will position South Africa as a premier destination for future global dialogues on sustainability and conservation driven economic development.

Turning our attention to the FILLER initiative, which is short for ‘Fair Industry for Lions, Leopards, Elephants, and Rhinos’. This priority is dedicated to ensuring a fair and sustainable future for our country’s most iconic wildlife. Our goal is to boost economic activity and create jobs in eco-tourism and conservation, all while safeguarding these magnificent creatures for generations to come.

As part of this commitment, I have taken a clear and decisive stance against captive lion breeding. The process initiated by my predecessor will continue.

The FILLER initiative embodies our dedication to ethical conservation practices and reflects a holistic approach to environmental stewardship. By protecting our lions, leopards, elephants, and rhinos, we will preserve the rich biodiversity that makes South Africa unique, while also promoting sustainable economic growth.

Turning to our fourth priority, ‘Fishing for Freedom’. This initiative is dedicated to connecting local communities to the ocean economy while promoting marine conservation. Our coastline is firstly a source of natural beauty but also serves as a vital resource that supports the livelihoods of tens of thousands of South Africans. It is imperative that we manage these resources sustainably and equitably.

Recognising the difficulties faced by small-scale fishers and coastal communities, I have initiated a process to simplify the application for fishing licenses. By removing bureaucratic barriers and streamlining procedures, we aim to make it easier for local fishers to obtain the necessary permits to operate legally and sustainably. This will empower individuals and small enterprises, promote inclusivity in the fishing industry and ensure that economic opportunities are accessible to those who need them most.

In addition to policy reforms, I have embarked on a comprehensive 12-harbour tour to engage directly with the communities that rely on our maritime resources. So far, I have conducted oversight visits at four of these harbours, where I have met with local fishers, community leaders, and stakeholders. These visits have provided invaluable insights into the everyday realities and opportunities within the sector.

During these engagements, we have discussed issues ranging from infrastructure needs and safety concerns to market access and training opportunities.

Moreover, I am meeting with lawyers for conservationists and small scale fishers on the litigation currently heading to court. I am certain we can reach a settlement that will ensure the future of our African penguin population in the wild.

The Fishing for Freedom initiative embodies our dedication as a Department to creating a balanced approach where economic empowerment and environmental stewardship go hand in hand. By connecting local communities more directly to the ocean economy, we are not only enhancing livelihoods but also fostering a deeper respect and responsibility towards our marine environments.

Our fifth priority, known as RESET, stands for ‘Regulatory Efficiency Strategy for Environmental Turbocharge’. This initiative is centered on streamlining governance and compliance processes to make our environmental regulations more efficient, transparent, and effective. We understand that overly complex regulations and protracted procedures impede progress, deter investment, and create frustration for businesses and communities striving to comply with environmental laws.

The RESET initiative is about turbocharging our environmental governance to better serve the people and the economy of South Africa. By making our processes more responsive, efficient and user-friendly, we will create an environment that encourages sustainable development and attracts investment.

In these first 100 days, we embarked on a comprehensive review of our regulatory frameworks to identify bottlenecks and areas in need of improvement. I am pleased to share that we have made substantial progress in starting to simplify procedures and reducing unnecessary red tape. We have also started to engage with industry leaders, environmental organisations, and community representatives to gather feedback on regulatory obstacles. By collaborating closely with these stakeholders, we are developing practical solutions that reflect the realities on the ground. This approach ensures that our policies strike the right balance between environmental protection and economic development.

As part of these efforts, as the appeal authority over decisions taken by the officials within the Department of Forestry Fisheries and the Environment in terms of the National Environmental Management Act, the Marine Living Resources Act, the Integrated Coastal Management Act and the Promotion of Access to Information Act, I have prioritised the finalisation of appeals. In my first 100 days I have considered 65 appeals, ensuring that outstanding matters are addressed promptly and fairly.

Finally, I would like to address our sixth priority, represented by the apex marine animal — the whale — aptly named "Money". Over the medium term, the Department's budget has been reduced by nearly R2 billion. In recognising that effective conservation and environmental initiatives require substantial resources, we have been actively working to attract donor income and ensure financial efficiency within our department and its entities.

In the past 100 days, we have embarked on a strategic campaign to engage with international donors, private sector partners, and philanthropic organisations. These efforts have begun to bear fruit, with several promising discussions underway to secure funding for key conservation projects and community-based environmental programs. By diversifying our funding sources, we are enhancing our capacity to implement impactful initiatives without placing additional strain on the national budget.

As a Department, we are committed to upholding the highest standards of fiscal responsibility and in understanding the importance of prudent financial management, we have initiated a comprehensive departmental spending review. This process is designed to scrutinize our expenditures, identify areas where we can achieve greater efficiency, and reallocate resources to priority programs that deliver the greatest benefit to our environment and citizens. By eliminating wasteful spending and streamlining operations, we aim to ensure that every rand is utilised effectively.

The Big 6 Priorities span across every branch and entity, and their successful implementation relies on a collaborative approach.

On the 10th of September, we convened a strategic meeting with Deputy Ministers Bernice Swarts and Narend Singh, our Director General, Deputy Director Generals, and the CEOs of our entities. This meeting was instrumental in aligning our collective efforts toward the aforementioned Big 6 Priorities. Each branch and entity will contribute to these initiatives in their unique ways and ensure that our strategies are implemented effectively across all levels of the department.

By integrating these priorities into their operational plans, each division will play a crucial role in driving our mission forward.

The enthusiasm and commitment demonstrated during the meeting reaffirmed that, together, we are well-positioned to achieve our ambitious goals. By working cohesively, we are leveraging the full strength of our department to create meaningful and lasting impact for the people and environment of South Africa.

From the onset we understood that it is crucial for our concerted efforts within the Department align seamlessly with the broader objectives of the Government of National Unity. By uniting our branches and entities under the Big 6 Priorities, we are directly contributing to this Administration's goals of fostering economic growth and a more capable government.

Through initiatives that promote sustainable development and empower local communities, we will make tangible strides in tackling unemployment, poverty, and inequality.

Let me express my excitement at the path we have charted and confidence in the exceptional team driving our mission forward. The progress we’ve made in these first 100 days is a testament to the dedication, expertise, and passion of every individual within the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment.

Looking forward, I am optimistic about the future we are shaping — a future where environmental stewardship and socio-economic development are harmoniously integrated. The complexities we face are considerable, and so are the opportunities. By working together, we have the power to create lasting, positive change that will benefit current and future generations.

I have had the privilege of meeting and engaging with many of the dedicated professionals who form the backbone of our department, and who often do not receive the recognition they deserve. Our scientists, researchers, managers, and support staff are among the most skilled and committed individuals in their fields. I want to express my sincere appreciation for their hard work and to acknowledge that our achievements are the result of their collective efforts. It is an honour to work alongside such a dedicated and talented team, and I am confident that together, we will continue to make significant strides in fulfilling our mandate.

I look forward to the journey ahead and to all that we will accomplish together.

Thank you.