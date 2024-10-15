A Heartfelt Journey Through Friendship, Family, and Heritage in “Rock on by” by Racheal Cardiss

Book Cover Back Cover The Author Racheal Cardiss

TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Racheal Cardiss’s novel, "Rock on by," is an evocative and beautifully crafted tale that delves into the life of Craig Winter, a fourth-generation carpenter raised on the historic ‘Winter Forth’ farm in Queensland. The novel explores themes of legacy, love, and resilience through the lens of Craig’s life as he navigates the joys and challenges of family, friendship, and personal growth.Craig Winter, like his father Logan and generations before him, was brought up with the values of hard work and community. The sprawling farm located 100 kilometers north of Hillstem, with the railway running opposite and the nearby Kanelake station, forms the backdrop of Craig’s world. Though never described as a place of magic, ‘Winter Forth’ holds deep sentimental value, with its beautiful scenery and an ancient boulder that serves as a quiet witness to the memories of those who cherish it. As the eldest son of Logan and Renee Parkes, Craig grows up learning the family trade, creating hand-made items like kitchen cupboards and rocking chairs from the wood of the estate. When he finally becomes a qualified carpenter, he eagerly joins his father on a work trip, where he encounters personal coordinator Helen McKenzie. From this moment, Craig knows his life will never be the same.Throughout "Rock on by," readers are invited into Craig’s world as he experiences life’s highs and lows. From the deep friendship and business partnership with his neighbor, Russell Thompson, to the heartwarming bond with his family, the novel captures the essence of enduring relationships and the strength they provide in times of difficulty. Chapter by chapter, Cardiss takes readers on a journey through Craig’s most intimate moments, allowing them to witness his personal evolution. And will come to understand just as Craig did “That no matter what befalls us in our lives, when you have special friends and family near you, you can face any problem.”About the AuthorRacheal Cardiss is a devoted mother of four young adults whose passion for storytelling began at a young age through poetry and short stories. Her creativity and determination have been lifelong companions, often attributed to the influence of her revered grandfather. Racheal’s interests extend beyond writing to include swimming, singing, toastmasters, and painting, activities that fuel her positivity and artistic spirit.Two years ago, she ventured into YouTube, and last October, she proudly launched her podcast, ‘Carer’s Caress’, designed to comfort and uplift fellow caregivers like herself. With a Certificate III in Community Services, Racheal aspires to complete her Diploma in Counseling, furthering her dedication to helping others.Known for her focus while writing, Racheal humorously admits to shooing away unnecessary interruptions, saying, “Not now, I want to see what happens next!”The inspiration behind writing this book stems from her own fond childhood memories of life on a farm. As she envisioned the characters and their stories, a loveable hero emerged, embodying the essence of family, tradition plus general life experiences, growth, and overcoming life’s challenges.Message from the Author“Thank you for purchasing my book ‘Rock on by’. May it bring you comfort, laughter and inspiration. With each chapter, I wish you’ll enjoy the story as much as I enjoyed re-visiting many of my happy, sad and wishful moments whilst creating it.”Racheal Cardiss recently took part in a captivating interview on Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with Logan Crawford, where she shared insightful reflections on her book. Her thoughtful remarks added depth to the discussion, offering the audience a richer understanding of the book’s significance and the many layers woven into its narrative. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rp7M21y_1E0&t=15s With rich storytelling and a relatable, deeply human protagonist, "Rock on by" is a moving exploration of what it means to carry the weight of legacy while forging your own path. This book is available for purchase at Amazon or you may click this link: ( https://www.amazon.com/Rock-Racheal-Cardiss/dp/1963883772/ref ).

