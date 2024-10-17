BOOK ON SALES FOR THIS DIWALI

THINK like COMPUTERS but TALK like HUMANS!

MAURITIUS, MAURITIUS, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DIWALI CELEBRATION IN PYTHON is the new and creative book of Yeeshtdevisingh Hosanee. The latter has been a computer science activist since 2009 and in recent years has been recognised for her self-initiative work of self-funding projects in computer science. Her volunteering projects include buying laptops to teach programming to children of 3-10 years old, open-source e-ticketing website during Covid-19 period to avoid queues in blood donation events and libraries, and lately Industry Voice 5.0, inviting the world community to share their thoughts about humans and technology in the social and environmental roles.With her passion in Computer Science, she believes that computer programming is a language and the whole world should know how to“THINK like COMPUTERS but TALK like HUMANS!”Computer Programming, also known as coding, is among one of many avenues to think like computers. In her book of 47 pages, she expresses how humans and machines are alike in their linguistic and communication styles, as much as their differences have been highlighted. The book then shows many hands-on practical examples of computer programming to practise with paper and pencil first, then moved towards a computer. Yeeshtdevisingh Hosanee has mastered computer programming using a traditional paper and pencil approach. She advocates for this method as an inspiration for honing written skills, particularly for parents and children who may not have the financial means to purchase a computer. With this innovative perspective, "DIWALI CELEBRATION IN PYTHON" stands as a first and pioneering work, tailored for children aged 8 and above, teenagers, parents, and adults looking to familiarize themselves with computer programming.The book utilises Python as the programming language and employs DIWALI as a metaphor to simplify complex programming concepts. It is set to be released for purchase by the end of October 2024, with sales available on www.evincepub.com and through Amazon channels. The book’s translated version in FRENCH will also be on sale.Connect on www.mycoding.fun or @YEEHOS on social media for more updates about the author’s work.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.