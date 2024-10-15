Kona Gold Beverages, Inc. Announces Strategic Progress and Corporate Evolution

Final Acquisition Target Identified, Advanced Negotiations Underway for Letter of Intent

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTCPK:KGKG)

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kona Gold Beverages, Inc. (OTCPK: KGKG) is pleased to provide an important update regarding its strategic initiatives and evolving corporate direction. The company has now identified its final acquisition target and is in advanced discussions to formalize a Letter of Intent (LOI). While a formal announcement will only be made once agreements are fully executed, we are excited to reveal that this LOI involves a multimillion-dollar revenue-generating enterprise, led by a highly experienced and accomplished management team, with consumer packaged goods (CPG) products sold in national chains around the country.This acquisition represents a pivotal moment in Kona Gold’s growth strategy. The incoming executive team, as part of the acquisition, will assume all officer and director positions within the public company, ensuring a seamless transition of leadership. This marks a significant step in the company’s broader restructuring efforts, designed to drive enhanced operational performance, accelerate future growth, and maximize value for shareholders.Name Change to NuVibe, Inc. with New Ticker Symbol: VIBEIn line with this strategic transformation, Kona Gold Beverages, Inc. is progressing with its rebranding initiative and is in the process of formally changing its corporate name to NuVibe, Inc., with the accompanying ticker symbol “VIBE.” The company remains confident that this rebranding will be completed within the calendar year. This new identity will more accurately reflect the company’s dynamic vision and commitment to innovation as it enters the next phase of its evolution.Kona Gold remains deeply committed to its core operations and will continue to nurture its subsidiary, Covert LLC. Covert has been instrumental in driving the company’s sustained revenue growth and will remain a central focus as Kona Gold continues to position itself for future success.Addressing Recent DevelopmentsKona Gold also wishes to clarify recent developments surrounding the acquisition of Surge Distribution Company from Loud Beverage Group. Due to the inability to meet certain conditions of the acquisition agreement, the transaction was not completed, and Surge Distribution has reverted to its previous owner. Despite this outcome, Kona Gold remains undeterred and continues to actively pursue value-enhancing opportunities with a renewed focus on operational excellence.The company extends its gratitude to its shareholders for their continued support and patience as it navigates this exciting period of transformation. Kona Gold looks forward to sharing additional updates as these developments materialize.For more information regarding Kona Gold Beverage, please visit: https://konagoldbeverage.com About Kona Gold Beverages, Inc.Kona Gold Beverages, Inc. is a holding company that oversees a portfolio of innovative brands. Through its subsidiary, Covert LLC, the company offers an array of premium consumer packaged goods (CPG) products. With a strong presence in both beverage and consumer packaged goods (CPG) sectors, Covert distributes its products through a wide network of retailers, ranging from chain retail locations to boutique specialty shops in multiple states. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. continues to pursue strategic acquisitions to further broaden its market presence.Safe Harbor Statement:The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in

