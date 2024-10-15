ANY.RUN Introduces Upgraded Linux Malware Analysis Sandbox

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, has announced the update of its Linux malware analysis sandbox. New features allow cybersecurity professionals to perform in-depth analysis of Linux-based threats with the same real-time interactivity and ease that ANY.RUN provides on Windows.

𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍’𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐱 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐛𝐨𝐱

· 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞𝐫: A stable version of Chrome is integrated as the default browser for Linux environments. It provides a more reliable and secure environment for analyzing malicious web content.

· 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞: It has been optimized for faster and more accurate tracking of malware behavior, enhancing real-time analysis efficiency.

· 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐱: Users can now upload files in real time while an analysis session is running, streamlining the investigation process and improving workflow flexibility.

· 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠: The sandbox now supports detailed file event tracking. It allows users to monitor changes in files and directories during malware execution, offering deeper insights into malware activity.

Users can also now copy and paste content directly within the Linux sandbox with Clipboard feature. Other improvements focus on locale (OS Language) selection and overall work stability. To know more details about recent updates, visit ANY.RUN’s blog.

The upgraded Linux sandbox is now available for all ANY.RUN users.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN is trusted by over 500,000 cybersecurity professionals worldwide. The platform provides an interactive sandbox that simplifies malware analysis for both Windows and Linux threats. With its powerful threat intelligence tools, such as TI Lookup, YARA Search, and Feeds, ANY.RUN enables users to quickly identify IOCs and gather critical information to respond to incidents more efficiently.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.