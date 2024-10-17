EPC Group AI Consulting BI Consulting Errin O'Connor Cloud Experts AI Governance EPC Group's Recognized at Top Business Intelligence Consulting Firm in US

EPC Group leads M&A cloud consolidation with AI-driven tenant migrations. EPC Group ensures seamless and compliant Microsoft 365 integrations for their clients.

EPC Group’s industry leading approach allows acquiring companies to centralize IT ops by securely migrating systems from various source environments into a new and compliant Microsoft 365 tenant.” — Errin O'Connor

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EPC Group , a recognized leader in business intelligence (BI) and artificial intelligence ( AI ) consulting, continues to innovate in M&A Cloud Consolidation through its proprietary tools and methodologies. EPC Group specializes in consolidating on-premise, hybrid, and cloud systems—including G-Suite, databases, and legacy infrastructures—into a unified, secure Microsoft 365 tenant. With a focus on proper governance, encryption, and on-time delivery, EPC Group ensures seamless migrations, meeting both regulatory and shareholder expectations.EPC Group’s robust cloud consolidation approach allows acquiring companies to centralize IT operations by securely migrating systems from various source environments into a new, fully governed and compliant Microsoft 365 tenant. By integrating AI-powered automation, EPC Group enhances governance, reduces errors, and optimizes tenant-to-tenant migrations, creating a scalable environment for future business growth.Errin O'Connor, EPC Group's founder and a four-time best-selling author on Microsoft technologies, has overseen high-profile projects like Microsoft 365 and Azure implementations. His deep expertise in large-scale migrations and AI governance has positioned EPC Group as a top consultancy. Errin’s strategic leadership allows EPC Group to leverage AI in every stage of the migration process, maximizing performance and security. The firm also collaborates with M&A partners to deploy AI solutions across the new organization, driving operational efficiency and business transformation.EPC Group’s unique capabilities extend beyond migrations, offering comprehensive Business Intelligence (BI) and AI solutions that enable organizations to harness valuable data-driven insights. These insights help businesses across banking, healthcare, and manufacturing optimize their decision-making processes. Recently, EPC Group earned the G2.com Leader Quadrant Award for Business Intelligence Consulting, solidifying its leadership in the BI space.John Cassidy, EPC Group’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), brings over 25 years of expertise in cybersecurity, cloud technologies, and AI solutions. A global sales leader, John has been pivotal in building high-performing sales teams, ensuring they exceed revenue targets while aligning with the company’s broader strategic goals. His knowledge of AI, machine learning, and professional services consulting adds to EPC Group’s capabilities in large-scale implementations.Gurminder Singh, EPC Group’s Chief Operating Officer, is an industry-leading Ethical Hacker and technical expert. Gurminder’s ability to identify and resolve infrastructure vulnerabilities provides clients with unmatched security in AI and cloud migrations. His strong technical foundation and exceptional communication skills make him an asset in delivering secure, AI-powered solutions that exceed client expectations.EPC Group’s AI practice is at the forefront of innovation, helping clients integrate AI-powered automation across various industries. By enabling organizations to develop secure, scalable AI governance frameworks, EPC Group ensures that businesses stay ahead of evolving technological and regulatory landscapes. Whether it’s optimizing data management, improving governance policies, or enhancing tenant-to-tenant migrations, EPC Group delivers AI-driven solutions that empower businesses to innovate confidently.As a Microsoft Gold Partner with over 27 years of experience, EPC Group continues to lead the industry in providing secure, scalable, and compliant solutions that drive innovation, efficiency, and shareholder value. EPC Group's involvement with high-profile mergers and acquisitions highlights its commitment to delivering high-quality, tailored solutions across multiple industries.About EPC GroupWith over 27 years of experience, EPC Group is North America's premier AI and business intelligence consulting firm. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, EPC Group specializes in Power BI, AI-driven solutions, cybersecurity, cloud migrations, and enterprise reporting. The firm is dedicated to providing scalable, secure solutions that drive innovation and ensure compliance across industries.For more information, visit www.epcgroup.net or email us at contact@epcgroup.net.

M&A and Cloud Migration Challenges for Business - EPC 's Industry Leading Solutions

