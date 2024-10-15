United Planet Launches Global Donation Campaign for Unite All Schools Initiative

United Planet launches a global donation campaign to support Unite All Schools, connecting underserved students worldwide and empowering future leaders.

Our goal is to reach over 100 schools and 5,000 students worldwide. By empowering young minds with the skills they need to become global citizen leaders, we believe we can make a significant impact.” — Fulya Kulabas, Strategic Partnerships Director at United Planet

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Planet is thrilled to announce the launch of a crucial donation campaign to support its Unite All Schools program, a pioneering global initiative dedicated to connecting students and teachers from equity-deserving underserved communities. This transformative program aims to empower young minds and facilitate collaboration on real-world projects aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).Unite All Schools is a transformative global movement dedicated to empowering students and teachers as leaders who are equipped to address both local and global challenges. This initiative fosters a sense of global citizenship by connecting classrooms around the world through project-based virtual exchanges and tailored programs. By facilitating these partnerships, Unite All Schools builds essential 21st-century skills and promotes leadership development while nurturing trust, respect, understanding, and empathy among participants. Operating throughout the academic year and summer, the program invites secondary schools and universities worldwide to engage in this collaborative effort, creating a network of learners and educators united in their commitment to solving global issues and fostering a more inclusive and interconnected world. By providing project-based virtual exchange opportunities, the initiative fosters hands-on skill development and global peer interaction.Fulya Kulabas, Strategic Partnerships & Development Director at United Planet, shared her enthusiasm: "We are excited to announce the launch of a donation campaign to support the Unite All Schools program. Our goal is to reach over 100 schools and 5,000 students worldwide. By empowering young minds with the skills they need to become global citizen leaders, we believe we can make a significant impact. We invite everyone to join us in this transformative journey, as every contribution brings us closer to building a more inclusive and empathetic world."The campaign invites supporters to contribute to this impactful initiative with the following donation levels:○ $25 or more empowers 1 student○ $250 or more supports an entire class○ $2,500 or more enables a school to thrive in this global movementEvery donation helps build trust, respect, understanding, and empathy across the world, supporting the development of future global leaders.For more information on how to contribute, please visit our donation page: https://www.unitedplanet.org/donate Join us in this global effort to make a lasting impact. Your support is vital in empowering the next generation and fostering a more inclusive world.𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗘𝗧United Planet is a non-profit organization with a mission to create a global community, one relationship at a time. Established in 2001, United Planet offers personalized, immersive, service-learning, project-based learning, and experiential learning programs, including volunteer abroad, virtual internships, internships abroad, and global virtual classroom exchange in more than 40 countries.

Empower Global Students: Support Unite All Schools Initiative Today!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.