LegalSifter Acquires Contract Logix

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LegalSifter, a leader in AI-powered contract operations solutions, has acquired Contract Logix, a Lowell, MA-based provider of data-driven contract management solutions. The strategic acquisition expands LegalSifter’s client base, recurring revenues, and product capabilities while offering clients broader access to additional AI and contract operations solutions.By merging Contract Logix’s 18 years of contract lifecycle management (CLM) expertise with LegalSifter’s AI-driven technology, legal expertise, and contract operations services, LegalSifter will accelerate innovation and growth to help companies contract wisely and eliminate the pains associated with managing contracts.“Our companies share a common vision, values, and commitment to client success and innovation,” said Kevin Miller, CEO of LegalSifter. “We see this as a natural fit and a great opportunity to expand our client base and deliver the additional services and solutions that their clients have been requesting,” he added.“We are excited to bring expanded artificial intelligence capabilities, expertise, and services to our customers with LegalSifter’s Contract Control Program ,” said Contract Logix CEO Karen Meyer.Bringing the companies together increases LegalSifter’s strong position in the healthcare, education, technology, and manufacturing industries while expanding its client base in pharmaceuticals, energy, biotech, and supply chain. The integration is underway to ensure a seamless continuation of new product development and client success, as well as a unified team and product roadmap that builds on the strengths of both companies.Brentwood Capital served as the exclusive financial advisor to Contract Logix in the transaction.About LegalSifterLegalSifter is a leading provider of AI-powered contract operations solutions dedicated to curing contract pain. The company leverages artificial intelligence, legal contract expertise, and people, to deliver streamlined contract operations that improve the speed of business. LegalSifter’s flexible Contract Control Program offers AI-powered contract review, document & data management, and contract lifecycle solutions to help companies capture the full value of their contracts, manage their costs and risks, and better deliver on expectations with improved contract operations. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, LegalSifter has been serving clients and partners globally since 2013. For more information, visit www.legalsifter.com About Contract Logix:Contract Logix is a longtime leading provider of intelligent and data-driven contract lifecycle management software. The company’s software empowers legal, administration, IT, procurement, finance, and sales professionals to simplify the way they digitally draft, negotiate, approve, execute, and manage contracts. Hundreds of brands have partnered with Contract Logix to streamline and automate their contracting processes while minimizing risk, increasing compliance, and finalizing business faster. For more information about Contract Logix, visit www.contractlogix.com

