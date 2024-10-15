AppWork & Multifamily Media Network Announce Fall 2024 Top Maintenance Rating Winners

Fall Winners Announcement

Celebrating the Fall 2024 Top Maintenance Rating Badge winners, recognizing outstanding assets for excellence in resident satisfaction and maintenance services.

We are proud to recognize these assets for their dedication to maintenance excellence. Their efforts not only ensure high resident satisfaction but also raise the bar for the multifamily industry” — Sean Landsberg

RAMSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AppWork , the leader in multifamily maintenance management, in partnership with Multifamily Media Network (MMN), is proud to announce the winners of the Fall 2024 Top Maintenance Rating Badge. This prestigious award honors properties delivering exceptional maintenance services, based on the highest percentage of 4 and 5-star work order ratings from verified resident reviews.Sean Landsberg, CEO of AppWork, shared his thoughts on the winners: "We are proud to recognize these outstanding properties for their unwavering dedication to maintenance excellence. Their efforts not only ensure high resident satisfaction but also raise the bar for the entire multifamily industry."Fall 2024 Winners (By Rank):1. Lancaster Village – Afton Properties, Lancaster, CA2. Elevate at Sundance – Asset Living, New Braunfels, TX3. Elevate Dawson Forest – Asset Living, Dawsonville, GA4. Landing at Arroyo – Afton Properties, Simi Valley, CA5. The Village at West Long Branch – Afton Properties, West Long Branch, NJ6. Summit Augusta – Asset Living, Augusta, GA7. Spring Crossings – Capital Management, Newark, DE8. Monarch at Godley Station – Asset Living, Savannah, GA9. Dovetree – The Connor Group, San Antonio, OH10. The Atlantic BridgeMill – Atlantic Pacific, Canton, GA11. Avana Blu – Opus, Cape Canaveral, FL12. Addison Cove – Opus, Merritt Island, FL13. 513 At Valley – Lexington, Birmingham, AL14. Creekside Village Apartment Homes – Afton Properties, San Bernardino, CA15. Meridian Apartments – 5West Group, Fort Wayne, IN16. The Preserve at Forest Hill – Opus, Macon, GA17. Hillcrest Oaks Apartments – Capital Management, Lindenwold, NJ18. Fox Glen – M3 Management, Baltimore, MD19. Sienna Ridge Apartments – Dasmen Residential, Tucson, AZ20. The Atlantic Howell Station – Atlantic Pacific, Duluth, GA21. Village of Hawks Creek – Atlantic Pacific, Westworth Village, TX22. Jasmine Cove Apartments – Momentum, Simpsonville, SC23. Boundary at Silver Bluff – Momentum, Aiken, SC24. The Atlantic Station – Atlantic Pacific, Fort Worth, TX25. Elevate at Huebner Grove – Asset Living, San Antonio, TXAbout the Badge Program:The Top Maintenance Rating Badge Program highlights AppWork and MMN’s commitment to promoting excellence in multifamily maintenance. Properties are assessed each season based on the percentage of 5-star resident reviews, ensuring the awards reflect authentic, high-quality maintenance efforts.Benefits of the Badge:Winning properties receive both a virtual badge for their websites and a physical trophy for their offices, symbolizing their commitment to superior maintenance. These recognitions boost resident confidence and attract prospective tenants by showcasing maintenance excellence.To view the full list of winners and learn how AppWork can enhance your property’s maintenance management, visit AppWork's Website.About AppWork:AppWork is the leading multifamily maintenance management software, transforming property management with cutting-edge solutions and exceptional customer support. Our platform empowers property owners and managers to provide superior maintenance services, ensuring resident satisfaction and operational efficiency.About Multifamily Media Network (MMN):Multifamily Media Network is a leading media platform providing thought leadership, insights, and resources to multifamily housing professionals. With a diverse array of digital content, podcasts, events, and strategic industry partnerships, MMN equips its audience with the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving multifamily landscape.

