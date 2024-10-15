Minister Pieter Groenewald concludes lifer paroles well ahead of deadline

The Minister of Correctional Services, Dr Pieter Groenewald, committed to completing the backlog of lifer parole applications by 15 October and has successfully processed these applications well ahead of the deadline.

All profiles, including the inherited backlog of 495 cases and 104 new cases, a total of 599, have been concluded by the Minister as of 3 October 2024.

The Minister approved 23 parole applications and has granted one case of day parole. Three individuals serving life sentences have been granted parole and are subject to deportation, two of whom are citizens of Mozambique and one of whom is a citizen of Zimbabwe.

The Minister made the undertaking to the Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services to give feedback on the 15th of October.

However, the Chairperson indicated that it will form part of the agenda for the next meeting.

