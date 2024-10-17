EZbra breast dressing is excited to share our U.S. partnership with Optimal as the master distributor of EZbra products

EZbra breast dressing - the golden standard of care for all breast surgeries post-op care

Our goal is to establish EZbra as the gold standard in post-operative breast care.” — Efrat Roman

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We at EZbra are proud to share the exciting news of our partnership with Optimal as the master distributor of EZbra products in the U.S. This collaboration aligns with our mission to set a new gold standard of care in post-operative breast surgery solutions. We believe that working alongside Optimal and MedPro Associates will further enhance the accessibility of our innovative, sterile, single-use breast dressing to more patients and healthcare providers across the country. Together, we are confident in delivering superior post-operative care that promotes healing and comfort for women after surgery.

Optimal Appointed Master Distributor for EZbra Products in the U.S.; MedPro Associates to Serve as Sales Representative Group. Optimal is excited to announce its appointment as the master distributor for EZbra products in the United States. This partnership aims to significantly enhance the accessibility and distribution of innovative post-operative solutions for breast procedures.

As the only designated sterile, single-use bra designed for the first days post-operation, EZbra addresses a critical gap in post-surgical care. With approximately 13 million breast procedures performed annually, the need for a standard of care in post-operative dressing has never been more pressing. "When we recognized this gap, we created a solution that provides excellent support, compression, and absorption while minimizing infection risks," said Efrat Roman, Founder of EZbra. "Our goal is to establish EZbra as the gold standard in post-operative breast care."

In its role as master distributor, Optimal will oversee the promotion and distribution of EZbra’s product line, which includes a specialized wound care dressing for post-mastectomy patients. This collaboration aims to provide exceptional service and support to retailers and consumers nationwide. "Partnering with EZbra perfectly aligns with our mission to deliver quality and innovative products to the market," said Parker Bigley, EVP at Optimal. "We are thrilled to lead the distribution efforts and collaborate with MedPro Associates to expand our reach and impact."

MedPro Associates, a respected name in medical and consumer product sales, will play a vital role in driving sales and building relationships within the retail landscape. Their experienced team will ensure that EZbra products are effectively promoted and readily available to healthcare providers and patients. "We are excited to represent EZbra products through our partnership with Optimal," said Arben Adams, VP of Business Development at MedPro. "Our goal is to forge meaningful connections with distributors and help bring these essential products to physicians and patients who will benefit from them."

