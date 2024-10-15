The truth about OCD

Obsessions, compulsions and unhelpful beliefs

Everyone’s experience of OCD is different. But if you live with OCD, you will have obsessions. It is also likely you will have compulsions and unhelpful beliefs.

Obsessions are unwanted thoughts, urges and sometimes images that appear in your head. They can be hard to ignore and happen regularly. You are likely to try to relieve the anxiety of obsessions by performing a compulsion.

Compulsions can be a mental or physical action and the relief they bring usually doesn’t last long. This cycle of thoughts followed by rituals can take up a lot of time and affect day-to-day life.

Some people living with OCD also experience unhelpful beliefs like over estimating threat, placing more importance on thoughts, an enlarged sense of responsibility.

OCD is not about “enjoying cleaning”

Saying that OCD is just about being "clean and orderly" is a misrepresentation of a very complex condition.

And saying “I’m so OCD” when what you really mean is “I like things to be tidy” belittles the experiences of people living with OCD.