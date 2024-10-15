“I have been tutted at, stared at, followed around”

Nikki reflects on her obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), from intrusive thoughts to structured rituals. She shares the damaging stigma she has faced in her day-to-day life from strangers and passers-by.

Hi. I’m Nikki, I am 53 and married to a lovely man called Matt. I’m an educated, articulate person with a bunch of qualifications. I have written two books and several chapters for other books, and in my first career I was regarded as an expert in my field. I’m not telling you these things to brag, just to give you a first impression because when you read the rest of this article, you will probably forget them. So, take a moment to consider who I am before you read on.

I have something called obsessive compulsive disorder. OCD gives me obsessive thoughts that I cannot get rid of. I spend a lot of time thinking I might kill or hurt myself or my husband somehow. To avoid making these things happen, I must perform rituals; compulsive acts that somehow stop the killing or hurting from happening.

OCD makes me afraid to leave my house without performing many ritualistic actions repeatedly, like tapping the door frame three times on the left, three on the right, three at the top, and repeatedly until it is enough, which can be anything from a few minutes to hours later. I must get dressed in a certain order or end up naked, starting over repeatedly. When I cook, I want to cut myself with knives and must perform rituals to avoid that happening, like turning cooker knobs off and on, opening and closing cupboard doors, turning taps on and off.