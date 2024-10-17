Kong.ai Brings New OpenAI's Cutting-Edge Voice Technology to AI Chatbots and AI Agents

Kong.ai, one of the first to adopt OpenAI’s TTS, transforms customer engagement by enabling AI bots and agents to deliver real-time voice interactions.

Kong.ai simplifies AI for businesses. With OpenAI’s TTS integration, our fast, personalized AI bots and agents are now equipped with voice, requiring minimal setup and no technical expertise.” — Manohar Chapalamadugu, CEO of Kong.ai

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kong.ai, an emerging leader in the AI chatbot AI agents space, has announced an exciting new integration with OpenAI’s Text-to-Speech (TTS) technology, currently in beta. This integration will empower businesses to elevate their customer interactions with real-time voice conversations, offering more natural, human-like engagement across various industries.Kong.ai’s chatbots, already recognized for being easy to deploy across platforms like websites, WhatsApp, and voice interfaces, are now even more dynamic with the ability to “speak” to users. Leveraging OpenAI’s (beta) TTS technology, these AI-powered agents can read out responses, enhancing accessibility and engagement for businesses in sectors such as healthcare, education, and hospitality. Looking ahead, we plan to integrate this technology into Telephony in our next release, expanding the capabilities of voice interactions even further.Revolutionizing Customer Interaction with VoiceThis TTS upgrade, though still in beta, opens a world of possibilities for companies seeking to enhance how they communicate with customers. Whether it’s delivering hands-free appointment scheduling, offering real-time sales assistance, or helping users complete tasks via voice commands, Kong.ai’s voice-enabled chatbots are designed to streamline customer interactions.Healthcare Appointment SchedulingHealthcare providers can offer patients a hands-free, voice-driven experience. For example, a medical office using Kong.ai can allow patients to schedule appointments by speaking into their phone or smart device, improving accessibility for elderly or differently-abled individuals.Hospitality ServicesHotels and resorts using Kong.ai's voice chatbot can create a concierge-like experience for guests. From booking restaurant reservations to checking room availability, guests can simply ask questions and receive immediate spoken responses, without the need for any physical interaction.Personalized Learning in EducationIn the education sector, Kong.ai’s integration with Text-to-speech enables AI-powered agents to provide personalized learning experiences. Teachers can use the platform to help students receive immediate feedback through voice, making learning more interactive and engaging.Streamlined HR RecruitmentIn the realm of HR, Kong.ai’s voice-enabled chatbots can revolutionize recruitment processes. Candidates can engage in voice-driven conversations to inquire about job openings, submit applications, or even schedule interviews. This hands-free approach not only streamlines communication but also enhances the candidate experience, making the recruitment process more efficient and accessible for all.Voice Technology for the Modern BusinessKong.ai’s integration with OpenAI’s TTS technology comes at a critical time when businesses are exploring new ways to improve accessibility and user experience. With the growing popularity of voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant, this new feature appeals to companies wanting to stay ahead of the curve in customer interaction.A Scalable No-Code Solution with Quick Training and Real-Time StreamingKong.ai’s no-code platform empowers businesses to quickly deploy and train voice-enabled chatbots without the need for a development team. With rapid training capabilities, companies can set up and refine their AI agents in no time, ensuring a seamless start. This approach is a game changer for small and medium-sized enterprises, enabling them to leverage cutting-edge AI tools with minimal effort and no significant upfront costs. Furthermore, Kong.ai’s support for real-time streaming chats allows businesses to engage customers in dynamic, voice-driven conversations, enhancing the user experience and streamlining processes.About Kong.aiKong.ai provides a no-code platform offering AI solutions that empower businesses across industries to create and deploy AI agents for automating tasks, from customer service to lead generation. With rapid deployment, deep integration options, and now advanced voice capabilities, Kong.ai is redefining how businesses leverage AI solutions to drive success.

