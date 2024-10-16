Edible Insects Global Market 2024 To Reach $5.91 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 25.2%

Edible Insects Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The edible insects market has experienced exponential growth, rising from $1.92 billion in 2023 to $2.41 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 25.0%. This growth can be credited to the increasing use of BSF for organic waste processing, health-conscious consumers, lower risk of zoonotic disease transmission, reduced prices of insect products, and the high cost of plant and animal protein.

The edible insects market is expected to see exponential growth, expanding to $5.91 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 25.2%. Growth is driven by rising interest in novel food experiences, diversification of protein sources, consumer willingness to try insect-based foods, insect farming, and government initiatives. Trends include automated farming, protein extraction, product development, insect feed for livestock, and waste valorization.

The growing demand for protein-rich food is expected to propel the edible insects market. With health awareness and the need for fitness-driven nutrition on the rise, people are seeking high-protein diets. Edible insects offer a sustainable, nutrient-dense alternative to traditional protein sources.

Major companies operating in the edible insects market are Ÿnsect (SAS), InnovaFeed SAS, Nutrition Technologies Group, Aspire Food Group, Entobel Holding Pte Ltd, Agriprotein Technologies Inc, Darling Ingredients, Bioflytech S.L., Bugsolutely Inc, Crik Nutrition, Deli Bugs Ltd, Eat Grub Ltd, Entofood Sdn Bhd, Entomo Farms Ltd, Kreca Ento-Food BV, Nordic Insect Economy Ltd, Nutribug Inc, Protenga Pte Ltd., SFly Comgraf SAS, Thailand Unique Inc.

Major players in the edible insect market are concentrating on developing innovative offerings, such as pet food made from molitor mealworms, to improve sustainability and nutritional advantages. This type of pet food is formulated with mealworms as a primary ingredient, capitalizing on their high protein content and eco-friendly attributes.

1) By Insect Type: Crickets, Black Soldier Flies, Mealworms, Buffalo Worms, Grasshoppers, Ants, Silkworms, Cicadas, Other Edible Insects

2) By Application: Food And Beverage, Feed And Pet Food

3) By End Use: Human Consumption, Animal Nutrition

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Edible Insects Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the edible insects market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the edible insects market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Edible Insects Market Definition

Edible insects are insects that humans consume as food. They offer a sustainable source of protein, vitamins, and minerals and are seen as a more eco-friendly alternative to conventional livestock due to their lower resource requirements and reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

Edible Insects Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global edible insects market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Edible Insects Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on edible insects market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

