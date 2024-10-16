Andrew Matthews Announces Exciting Speaking Tour in Singapore and Malaysia

Bouncing Back Book Cover Art

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seashell Publishers is pleased to announce that internationally acclaimed author and speaker Andrew Matthews will embark on a speaking tour in Singapore and Malaysia in January 2025. Matthews has previously spoken at more than a hundred corporate events in Southeast Asia and to over 300 schools and colleges in Singapore and Malaysia.Andrew Matthews’ connection with Singapore and Malaysia began with the release of his bestseller, Being Happy! Eleven books followed, including Follow Your Heart, Being a Happy Teen, and Bouncing Back.Tour Details: Andrew Matthews will share his wisdom through a series of corporate events and school presentations, covering topics such as:• How happy people think• Building happier relationships• Embracing change• Enjoying work• Bouncing back from disappointment and disaster.Andrew combines his unique blend of humor and storytelling with practical advice, and he draws cartoons as he speaks.What to Expect:• Inspiring Talks: Andrew will delve into topics such as overcoming adversity, cultivating a positive mindset, and finding purpose in life and work.• Book Signings: Attendees will have the opportunity to have their copies of Being Happy! and Bouncing Back signed by Andrew Matthews.Connect with Andrew Matthews: Andrew Matthews invites fans, educators, and mental health professionals to connect and collaborate. For updates, inspiration, and exclusive content related to the tour, visit his social media profiles:• Website: andrewmatthews.com• Facebook: @AndrewMatthewsAuthor• Instagram: @andrewmatthews.author• TikTok: @andrewmatthewsauthor• Twitter: @followandrew• YouTube: @AndrewMatthewsAuthor

